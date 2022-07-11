Officials looking for evidence for Pennsylvania State Police case at Derry Township reservoir

Police are conducting a search for physical evidence at a Derry Township reservoir.

State police are looking for evidence for an undisclosed case at Ethel Springs Lake.

Although the case itself remains a mystery, state police confirmed to Channel 11 that they aren’t looking for human remains and that the search isn’t connected to the Cassandra Gross case.

Gross went missing four years ago, and a judge has declared her legally dead from a homicide. No one has been charged in her disappearance or death.

State police said they will be searching the area for a few days.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

