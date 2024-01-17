Officials looking for missing 15-year-old Rib Mountain girl

RIB MOUNTAIN − The Marathon County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since Tuesday afternoon.

Kaylee A. Powell, of the village of Rib Mountain, was last seen leaving John Muir Middle School in Wausau on foot at around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.

Kaylee mentioned her intention to run away, according to the release. She is considered an at-risk juvenile because of the dangerously cold temperatures and because she has high-functioning autism.

Kaylee is 4 feet and 11 inches tall, weighs 210 pounds, has brown eyes, brown hair and wears glasses. She was last seen wearing a dark hooded jacket, dark sweatpants and dark shoes. She was carrying a dark backpack. She had a dark, long-sleeved shirt on top of a dark Hawaiian floral shirt with green flowers.

Officers did a preliminary ground and drone search of the Rib Mountain Drive area. Foul play is not suspected.

Anyone with information about Kaylee's disappearance is asked to call the Marathon County Sheriff's Office non-emergency number at 715-261-1200, option 1.

