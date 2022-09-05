Officials looking for three suspects in fatal stabbing of Apex man in Atlantic Beach

The Atlantic Beach Police Department and the State Bureau of Investigation are looking for three men they think were involved in killing an Apex man visiting the town last week.

Police said are investigating the death of Randy Miller, 65, who was fatally stabbed at around 5:45 a.m. on Aug. 29, according to ABC11, The News & Observer’s newsgathering partner.

Officials think the three men were trying to commit a burglary when Miller encountered them and was subsequently stabbed, according to a news release posted on the town’s Facebook page. The men were trying to break into cars when Miller ran into them, ABC11 reported.

“It appears to be a random and senseless act of violence,” the release stated. “We do not believe the victim or anyone else in Atlantic Beach was targeted.”

In an update on Friday, police said they were looking for a silver four-door sedan “that was seen in the area of the Circle and the Atlantic Beach Causeway shortly after the incident occurred.”

Police had initially released photos of a different vehicle which they later determined was not connected to the incident after they spoke with its owner.

Miller grew up in Butler, Pennsylvania, north of Pittsburgh, and worked for IBM for 35 years, according to his obituary. He was a skilled carpenter and avid fisherman, and his family asks that memorial contributions be made to the N.C. Wildlife Federation, “which works to protect the fish Randy so loved.”

The killing was the first homicide to take place in the town of less than 2,000 people in a decade, and only the third in the town’s history, officials said.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the stabbing should contact the Atlantic Beach Police Department at 252-726-2523 or via email at policeadmin@atlanticbeach-nc.com. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at the following link.