Officials: Man convicted of 2009 Charlotte murder arrested in Texas for crossing border illegally

A man convicted of a 2009 murder in Charlotte was arrested in Texas Thursday after he crossed the border illegally, according to officials.

At around 10:30 a.m., U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to Del Rio Sector arrested a group of five migrants near Brackettville. During record checks, authorities learned Victor Cruz-Garcia, 35, from Honduras, was charged with second-degree murder by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

According to investigators, Cruz-Garcia had stabbed a woman to death on Ingleside Drive. The victim was identified as Yennifer Karina Fuentes, 44. Police said it was a domestic incident.

In 2012, Cruz-Garcia was found guilty of the murder and sentenced to 14 years and 3 months confinement.

As a convicted felon with prior removals, Cruz-Garcia faces a charge of reentry after deportation, which carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

No other details have been released.

