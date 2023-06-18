Officials: Man shoots himself after Lebanon officers fire 'toward' him in police shooting

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is looking into a police shooting in Lebanon late Saturday night that ended in a man shooting himself, according to a news release from the Lebanon Division of Police.

Officers encountered Dione Kellum, 56, outside of an East Mulberry Street home after a 911 caller, who lived inside the home and knew him, reported he was threatening to shoot them around 11:30 p.m.

As officers attempted to deescalate, the release continues, Kellum fired a shot into the ground and began to raise his weapon in the direction of the officers. The officers then fired "toward" him, officials said in the release.

Police say Kellum then dropped to the ground and shot himself in the head. He was taken to Atrium Medical Center, then later Miami Valley Hospital. His condition has not been made public.

Ohio BCI will now investigate the incident as a police shooting.

The Enquirer has reached out to Lebanon police for more information about body and dash camera usage by the department.

This report will be updated when more information becomes available.

