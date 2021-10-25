Officials: Man shot in Hornerstown; police investigating

Oct. 25—A man was shot early Sunday morning in Johnstown's Hornerstown neighborhood, officials said.

The incident took place at around 1 a.m. in the 600 block of Horner Street.

Cambria County 911 did not record anyone being transported to a hospital from the shooting scene by ambulance, but Johnstown police confirmed that one man had been shot and that the victim had undergone surgery.

No arrests had been made in the case as of Sunday evening.

The case is being handled by Johnstown Police Department's detective bureau. Details about any suspects were not immediately available.

More information about the incident is expected to be made public on Monday.

It was at least the third shooting in the city in the past three months, including the fatal shooting of Messiah Rhodes, 29.

Rhodes, a Philadelphia native who had been living in the Johnstown area for about a year, was found shot to death Aug. 15 in a parked car near the intersection of Lunen Street and Park Avenue in Moxham, officials said at the time.

No arrests have been made in that case.