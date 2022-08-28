Officials: Man shot and killed during Saturday night race at Lancaster Motor Speedway

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that happened at Lancaster Motor Speedway during Saturday night’s races.

Deputies responded to a shooting around 10:53 p.m. during the last race of the night inside the front gate near the ticket offices.

Officers said a 53-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds and received aid. He was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A large crowd was on hand for the races and deputies quickly responded to the speedway. None else was hurt and witnesses have provided information regarding the suspect.

“Lots of folks were at the track last night, and a good number of people likely saw some or all of the events leading up to and including the shooting,” Sheriff Barry Faile said. “We have identified some of them but encourage others who we have not talked with to call the sheriff’s office and tell us what you know. We hope to positively identify the shooter and take him into custody soon.”

No arrest has been made. Channel 9 is working to learn more about the shooting.

