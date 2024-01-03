Officials in Manatee County resign in response to new Florida financial disclosure law

Two of Manatee County’s elected officials have resigned from office in response to a new law that requires more stringent financial reporting for city government leaders.

Senate Bill 774, titled “Ethics Requirements for Public Officials,” passed during the 2023 legislative session, requiring city officials to complete Form 6 — the same form that elected county and state officials have been required to complete for several decades.

Previously, elected city officials were subject to less comprehensive disclosure requirements than state and county elected officials and were not required to disclose their net worth.

Now they are required to complete Form 6, which requires the disclosure of intangible, tangible and real property, assets over $1,000, household goods and personal effects collectively and a description and value of assets.

Debbie Murphy, the Town of Longboat Key’s District 5 commissioner, submitted her resignation in November, well ahead of the Dec. 30 deadline for those who declined to complete the form. In Bradenton Beach, City Commissioner Jake Spooner resigned last month, citing concern about Form 6.

“Please accept this letter as formal notification of my resignation from the Bradenton Beach City Commission and CRA, effective Dec. 28, 2023. It has been an honor and a privilege to serve our community and work towards betterment alongside such dedicated individuals,” said Spooner, an Anna Maria Island businessman.

Fallout from financial disclosure law

“However, due to recent changes in the state law pertaining to financial disclosure requirements for city officials, I find it necessary to step down from my position at this time. Thank you for the opportunity to serve Bradenton Beach. It has truly been a meaningful period in my life. I look forward to watching the city continue to thrive and prosper in the future and know it is in good hands, Spooner said.

In December 2022, Spooner and island rental property heavyweight Shawn Kaleta submitted a proposal to build a 103-room, four-story hotel with a rooftop swimming pool on the southeast corner of the roundabout at Gulf Drive South and Bridge Street.

The Bridge Street hotel proposal includes multiple properties totaling 1.37 acres along Gulf Drive South and Bridge Street.

On Dec. 7, the Bradenton Beach City Commission voted 4-0 to approve plans for the hotel. Spooner recused himself from discussions regarding the hotel proposal and did not take part in the voting, Mayor John Chappie said.

In July, Spooner bought a former Holmes Beach Wells Fargo bank building on the corner of Gulf and Marina drives for $4,750,000, according to The Islander newspaper.

The cities of Anna Maria, Holmes Beach, Bradenton and Palmetto reported no resignations because of the new bill.

“We have received quite a bit of communication from elected officials,” Lynn Blais, spokesperson for the Florida Commission on Ethics, said this week of inquiries about Senate Bill 774. “Form 6 requires dollar amounts. Form 1 only required the source.”

Among its other provisions, the bill increases the maximum civil penalty that may be imposed by the Florida Commission on Ethics from $10,000 to $20,000.

Island officials resign

Although the City of Anna Maria did not see any resignations because of Senate Bill 774, it did see withdrawals from the public arena because of the new bill.

After the City of Anna Maria posted that it was looking to fill two vacant city commission seats, it received six applications.

Three of those applicants withdrew from the process after learning about the new financial disclosure requirement. A fourth candidate withdrew for another reason unrelated to financial disclosure.

“These were good, solid candidates,” said Anna Maria Mayor Dan Murphy. “I can’t tell you how disappointed I was when we had six candidates that went to two.”

Anna Maria’s City Hall is shown in this Bradenton Herald file photo.

One candidate who withdrew his application said the financial disclosure requirements were more appropriate for a burglar seeking to rob his house than for a state requirement for public office, Murphy said.

“It asks for a lot of personal information. It asks to list anything over $1,000 of value,” he said.

“My own feeling is I don’t mind filling it out. I don’t have anything to hide when you live in a fish bowl,” he said.

Senate Bill 774 passed by a wide margin in the Florida House — 113-2 — and the Florida Senate — 35-5 — and was signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis on May 11, 2023.

Bradenton Beach Mayor John Chappie said he planned to add an agenda item for the Bradenton City Commission to consider in accepting applications to replace Spooner.

“Jake was just recently elected to a two-year term,” Chappie said.

Cities across Florida reported some resignations because of the new bill. Among cities feeling the greatest impact was St. Pete Beach, where four out of five commissioners resigned, according to The Gabber weekly newspaper.

History of Form 6 disclosure

Financial disclosure requirements for state and county office holders and candidates in Florida date to Nov. 2, 1976, when Florida voters approved the Sunshine Amendment to the Florida Constitution.

It required full public disclosure of financial interests by state and county candidates and elected officials. The amendment also established the Commission on Ethics.

Ralph Haben, a Democrat from Palmetto, was in his third term as a member of the Florida House when voters approved the Sunshine Amendment. He was later elected speaker of the Florida House.

Although some good, competent people decided not to seek office because of disclosure requirements, Haben said he never had a problem with it.

“If you’re going to run for office, the press and the public ought to know what you’re about,” Haben said.