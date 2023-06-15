Officials: Manhunt underway for suspect in Cambria City fatal shooting

Jun. 15—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — The U.S. Marshals Service has joined in a nationwide search for a Philadelphia man accused of killing one man and wounding another early Saturday outside a bar in Johnstown's Cambria City section.

That means that local, state and federal law enforcement officials are all working to find 42-year-old Dirk Jones and serve a warrant for what Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer described as a "completely senseless" homicide.

Neugebauer and Johnstown police talked about the case during a press conference on Thursday — 48 hours after a warrant was issued for Jones.

Jones is charged with shooting and killing Caleb Beppler, 21, of Johnstown, and wounding Beppler's cousin, Desmond Louder, while they were outside the Liquid Currency bar at 313 Second Ave., arguing with bar owner Shawn Jones.

Police have said that Shawn Jones is not related to Dirk Jones — and on Thursday, Neugebauer indicated that it's still not clear why Dirk Jones allegedly exited the bar, joined the altercation and opened fire.

At this point, investigators have no evidence to suggest that Dirk Jones and Beppler knew one another.

"A young man died for no reason," Neugebauer said.

Beppler died from injuries sustained in the shooting. Louder was struck in the leg and is expected to make a full recovery, Neugebauer said.

Neugebauer said that Dirk Jones had been at Liquid Currency with a relative or acquaintance who was not involved in the altercation.

Dirk Jones fled the crime scene after firing at least seven rounds, police said. Shell casings and other evidence were recovered, but Jones' weapon was not, according to Neugebauer.

While Dirk Jones has a Philadelphia address, it quickly became clear he was known, at least at some level, in the Johnstown community, Neugebauer said.

Both Neugebauer and Johnstown police Chief Richard Pritchard credited strong, continued community support in the hours after the shooting for the quick progress of the investigation and the identification of Dirk Jones as a suspect.

Neugebauer said that several property owners, including business owners, provided relevant video surveillance footage, and Detective Cory Adams estimated that investigators spoke to a dozen witnesses, family members or Johnstown-area residents — some of whom reached out on their own to provide information.

Investigators were able to pinpoint the suspect they were looking for from the bar "within a couple of hours," but they were able to identify him as Dirk Jones thanks to information provided by the community, Neugebauer said.

"This is another great example of community coming forward and helping law enforcement," Neugebauer said.

Neugebauer declined to comment when asked if police were focusing on specific areas in their search for Dirk Jones "in order to protect those looking for him." He said the goal is to apprehend Jones safely and without another incident.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dirk Jones is asked to call the Johnstown Police Department through the Cambria County non-emergency number, 814-472-2100.

Investigators have said the shooting occurred after 3:30 a.m. Saturday while Liquid Currency was operating. Operators of state-licensed bars and restaurants, by law, are required to stop serving patrons at 2 a.m. and must close their doors no later than 2:30 a.m.

"People aren't supposed to be at a bar at 3:30 a.m.," Neugebauer said.

But that's a state Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement matter, which falls under the purview of the Pennsylvania State Police, he added. Efforts to reach the BLCE for comment were not immediately successful on Thursday.

Liquid Currency has been the scene of two shootings in the past two years, including Saturday's. The other occurred last March and sent a 21-year-old man to the hospital.

Shawn Jones has said he does not plan to reopen the bar.