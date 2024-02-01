Officials may try Friday to retrieve vehicle that plunged off Virginia Beach Fishing Pier

VIRGINIA BEACH — Recovery of an SUV that crashed off the Virginia Beach Fishing Pier and into the ocean Saturday has been delayed again.

Crofton Industries of Portsmouth has advised the city’s police department that “conditions are not suitable” for recovery efforts, according to a police, who posted the update on social media Thursday.

“They are monitoring the weather and there are indicators they may be able to attempt to retrieve the vehicle tomorrow,” police said.

Friday’s weather forecast is showing low wind from the southwest.

The vehicle is upside down roughly 17 feet below the surface and has been swaying with the current, which poses a dangerous situation for divers who will need to attach a crane hook to the car for it to be lifted up, according to police. The driver is presumed dead.

Police said earlier this week that a man who was reported missing may be connected to the crash, but police have provided no further details.

