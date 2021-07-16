Officials: McGirt changed how crimes are investigated

Jul. 16—Law enforcement officials say the McGirt ruling has affected the process they follow when working homicides.

Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said if a person dies outside of a medical facility or under the supervision of medical personnel, CCSO has to investigate.

"The way we usually do it is, if we have a homicide, all investigators come out and help," said Chennault. "Everybody usually has a job and if they are available, then they come out."

The investigator on call is contacted by responding deputies, and Chennault will then decide if he is needed on the scene.

"In the past, if we had a homicide, it's all hands on deck. On the way to the scene, I'm trying to gather as much information as possible to decide if we need to bring someone from the outside," he said.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is generally called in to assess the scene.

"Fifteen years ago, it was me by myself, and we pretty much worked everything with OSBI. As we've been able to add investigators and get them trained, we didn't really need that outside help as much," said Chennault.

The entire process — from the initial 911 call, to getting on the scene and gathering evidence, to notifying next of kin — can be tedious and time-consuming.

No matter the circumstances of a death, the Medical Examiner's Office must give the OK for investigators or emergency personnel to remove the body. The MEO is typically contacted when there are questions about a death, such as whether it was a suicide, homicide, or unexpected. An ME will then perform an autopsy on the body.

"In most cases, we're lucky because we have an ME investigator in Adair County, and she's great about coming over to here to help us, and we don't have to wait as long," Chennault said. "

But that was then, and the McGirt ruling has now changed how law enforcement agencies are processing scenes and investigating crimes.

"Now we have to identify our victims by race and our suspects by race — if we know who our suspects are," said Chennault.

Investigator Matt Meredith is also a task force officer for the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Chennault said that gives CCSO a pipeline to the federal system.

"That's how we get our cases to the federal system, through Matt, and that's very efficient for us. Investigators have worked with the FBI on some cases," said Chennault.

Capt. Derrick Grant said the CCSO has used the ATF on several cases since the McGirt ruling was handed down last July.

"All of them are kind of tied in, anyway, because they've all been gun-related crimes," said Grant. "We're going to determine pretty quickly how, if we need to divvy this out to a federal agency. We determine that pretty quickly and get them involved as soon as we can."

The recent homicide case that's apparently related to the disappearance of an 18-year-old has frustrated area law enforcement officers. Kiah John Pritchett was arrested on separate charges, but has been named the primary suspect in the case.

Pritchett, who is a Cherokee Nation citizen, had been arrested May 5 for a shooting in Tahlequah. But Pritchett was out of jail in the wake of McGirt, and Chennault said this homicide should have never happened.

The Cherokee Nation Attorney General's Office has not yet issued a statement on whether Pritchett was ever charged in the May shooting.