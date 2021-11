The Daily Beast

Gwinnett County PoliceMonths before police discovered the body of an autistic girl in a trash bag miles from her Georgia home, a devastating find that immediately raised suspicions of foul play, her mother had allegedly beaten her and at least two other children and had been investigated by the state’s Department of Human Services.The murder warrant against Brittany Nicole Hall, 27, details her apparent efforts to cover her tracks after she allegedly called 911 and told dispatchers her 8-year-ol