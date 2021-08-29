Officials: Missile and drone attack on Yemeni base kills 5

BY AHMED AL-HAJ
·1 min read

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — A missile and explosives-laden drone attack on a key military base in Yemen's south Sunday killed at least five government troops, military and health officials said.

The officials said at least three explosions took place in the Al-Anad Air Base in the southern province of Lahj, which is held by the internationally recognized government. More than two dozen troops were wounded, they said.

Yemen has been embroiled in a civil war since 2014, when Houthi rebels swept across much of the north and seized the capital, Sanaa, forcing the internationally recognized government into exile. The Saudi-led coalition entered the war the following year on the side of the government.

A ballistic missile landed in the base’s training area, where dozens of troops were doing morning exercises, the officials said.

Medics described a chaotic scene at the base following the explosions, with soldiers carrying their wounded colleagues to safety fearing another attack.

The officials blamed the Houthis for the attack on the base. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief media.

The military spokesman for the Houthis did not confirm or deny the attack, which carries the hallmarks of the Iranian-backed rebels. The Houthis have previously launched similar attacks including one by a bomb-laden drone on the Al-Anad in Jan. 2019, killing six troops.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • German region plans tougher restrictions for unvaccinated

    At least one region in Germany is planning to impose tougher restrictions on people who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 as the country faces a fourth wave of the pandemic, a state official was quoted as saying on Sunday. The southern state of Baden-Wuerttemberg's social ministry has proposed banning unvaccinated adults from restaurants and concerts altogether, and restricting their contacts. "If it hits the intensive care units, we have to act," Thomas Strobl, Baden-Wuerttemberg's deputy leader, told Bild am Sonntag newspaper.

  • US airlifts food, tents to quake-ravaged southern Haiti

    U.S. military aircraft are now flying food, tarps and other material into southern Haiti amid a shift in the international relief effort to focus on helping people in the areas hardest hit by the recent earthquake to make it through hurricane season. Aircraft flying out of the capital, Port-au-Prince, arrived throughout the day Saturday in the mostly rural, mountainous southern peninsula that was the epicenter of the Aug. 14 earthquake. In Jeremie, people waved and cheered as a Marine Corps unit from North Carolina descended in a tilt-rotor Osprey with pallets of rice, tarps and other supplies.

  • Leipzig captain Sabitzer poised to join Bayern Munich

    RB Leipzig captain Marcel Sabitzer looks set to sign for defending Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, who admitted Saturday his potential transfer "could be a topic for us".

  • India attracts $22.5 billion in foreign direct investment in April-June 2021 - government

    India attracted foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows of $22.53 billion during the first three months of the fiscal year starting on April 1, 90% higher than the April-June period last year, the government said on Saturday. India's automobile industry accounted for 27% of the total FDI equity inflow, emerging as the brightest sector in Asia's third-largest economy, followed by computer software and hardware and the services sectors which accounted for 17% and 11% of the inflows respectively, the trade ministry said in a statement. "Measures taken by the Government on the fronts of FDI policy reforms, investment facilitation and ease of doing business have resulted in increased FDI inflows into the country," the statement added.

  • Israel strikes Hamas targets in Gaza after border protests

    Israeli planes struck Hamas militant targets in the Gaza Strip early Sunday, hours after violent clashes between Palestinian protesters and troops along the border. The Israeli military said in a statement that planes bombed a Hamas militant facility in the Gaza Strip in response to the launching of incendiary balloons into southern Israel and violent protests staged for a second consecutive week. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke to reporters in Washington before he boarded a flight to Israel, wrapping up a state visit that culminated with a face-to-face meeting with President Joe Biden.

  • Connecticut congressman says Afghanistan exit 'not an intelligence failure'

    ABC News’ Juju Chang speaks with Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., a senior member of the House Intelligence Committee, about the next steps in the U.S. exit from Afghanistan and negotiations with the Taliban.

  • Gerald Everett: This is my first time playing with a QB of Russell Wilson’s caliber, want to take advantage of it

    The offseason started with Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson expressing some frustration with the team’s direction, but he was singing a much happier tune once the team got to training camp. One of the changes between February and August was the acquisition of tight end Gerald Everett. The former Ram signed with the Seahawks as a [more]

  • Natural Gas Soars. Natural Gas Stocks Climb, Too.

    The commodity hit a new three-year high on Friday, and natural gas stocks responded. That's a change from the past few months.

  • Stop talking about impeachment and bring US troops home from Afghanistan, Sen. Graham

    A person turning 18 today was born about two years after the war in Afghanistan started. Times have changed, the Editorial Board writes. | Opinion

  • We decoded how the Taliban quickly took over Afghanistan this summer

    We decoded how Taliban forces were able to quickly overwhelm the Afghan civilian government and take over the country 20 years after the US first ousted them from power.

  • Marine Battalion Commander Relieved of Duties after Calling Out Military Leaders over Afghanistan Chaos

    Marine battalion commander Stuart Scheller voiced his dissatisfaction with the conduct of the U.S. military's exit from Afghanistan, rebuking the senior officers who oversaw the mission.

  • CIA base in Kabul blown up by US forces: Report

    U.S. forces reportedly destroyed the final CIA outpost in Afghanistan outside Kabul's airport on Thursday, where evacuations are underway until the end of the month.

  • "Perfect storm" of problems blocked Trump-era campaign finance investigations

    A "perfect storm" of procedural blockades prevented the investigation and sanctioning of alleged Trump campaign election law violations, regulators said this week.Why it matters: Legitimate cases are being dismissed. And critics say the Federal Election Commission's inability to crack down on many bad actors has undercut the threat of enforcement, and turned campaign financing into the Wild West.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeW

  • Arnold Schwarzenegger Addressed the Controversy Over His 'Screw Your Freedom' Comment

    “These are people who yell ‘FREEDOM’ in their American flag hats while not taking any time to study the history of our nation."

  • EU says the plant that produced 1.63 million Moderna doses Japan halted the use of because of possible contamination can keep producing vaccines

    Japan stopped the use of 1.63 million Moderna doses after its health ministry reported foreign substances in some unopened vaccine vials.

  • Thousands of teachers to protest countrywide over anti-critical race theory legislation

    Thousands of teachers are expected to gather in more than 115 cities starting Friday as part of a nationwide "teach truth" protest against anti-critical race theory legislation being proposed by state lawmakers.

  • Analysis: Biden's Supreme Court losses prompt more 'shadow docket' scrutiny

    President Joe Biden's administration was dealt a double blow by the conservative-majority Supreme Court this week, raising new questions about how the justices handle cases brought via an emergency process known as the "shadow docket." The court in recent years has increasingly made substantive decisions on major issues via the shadow docket https://www.reuters.com/article/legal-us-usa-court-shadow-video/the-shadow-docket-how-the-u-s-supreme-court-quietly-dispatches-key-rulings-idUSKBN2BF16Q, deciding quickly and sometimes late at night in a process that critics from across the ideological spectrum say lacks transparency. The administration of Biden's Republican predecessor, President Donald Trump, did very well with the process, winning a wide majority of the cases it brought via emergency applications.

  • CNN Mocks Trump Over Wild Account Of Maybe Talking To Taliban Leader Who 'Screamed'

    “He asked me one question, and I’d rather not repeat that question, because it’s a very scary question,” said former President Donald Trump.

  • 'You have seen the outrageous and achieved incredible things', Germany tells troops

    Three military aircraft landed on the base, greeted by fire engines spraying fountains of water for the planes to pass through as a welcome ceremony. The aircraft brought home more than 300 soldiers involved in the evacuations, with paratroopers, special forces, military police, medical staff and dog handlers with their dogs among them. "You have seen the outrageous and achieved incredible things," said German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, who had welcomed the troops at their stop-over in the Uzbek capital Tashkent and travelled back with them.

  • Marine battalion commander calls out senior leaders for Afghanistan failures in viral rant

    A Marine officer went viral after he posted a video claiming senior U.S. military and civilian leaders are not "accepting accountability" for the handling of the chaotic troop withdrawal and evacuation in Afghanistan.