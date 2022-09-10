Officials: Missing Berlin woman confirmed dead through DNA; investigation ongoing

Sep. 10—BERLIN, Pa. — A Berlin-area woman who had been missing was confirmed dead Friday by investigators who had to rely on DNA evidence to verify her identity, according to the Somerset County District Attorney's Office.

DNA evidence confirmed that human remains discovered on a Brothersvalley Township property were those of Tammy Berkey, who was reported missing in early August, Acting District Attorney Molly Metzgar said.

Metzgar said that Berkey's remains were found outside her home — and that the case has now evolved into a criminal investigation. But it's too soon to speculate on how, when and where she died and how her body ended up where it did, Metzgar said.

"Right now, we're working to get answers to all of those questions," she said.

The case already took one sudden turn on Aug. 11 after Berkey's brother, James Foy Jr., took his own life while police were searching his residence on Mason Dixon Highway in Brothersvalley Township, according to state police.

State troopers had been dispatched to the home that day in an effort to locate Berkey, who had apparently been reported missing the previous weekend.

Over the past month, county, municipal, state and federal agencies all supported state police investigators. Mercyhurst University's forensic anthropology team and an FBI recovery team assisted, and state police drone and aviation units were deployed to aid in the "extensive" search, Metzgar said.

Foot searches were also conducted by the Somerset County Sheriff's Office search and rescue team, a state police K-9 unit and Christian Aid Ministries Search and Rescue.

"I am grateful for the hard work of our many law enforcement and search and rescue agencies who worked tirelessly, days on end, to help bring peace to the family," Metzgar said.

She said her office and a state police major crimes unit are still awaiting a full report from the forensic anthropology team that could provide an estimate on how long Berkey was deceased before her remains were discovered.

Somerset County Coroner Cullen Swank said Berkey's cause and manner of death remain under investigation. For now, both are considered to be undetermined, he said.