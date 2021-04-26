Indonesian navy finds sunken submarine broken into pieces and declares all 53 crew dead

Oriana Gonzalez
·1 min read
Indonesian navy officials said Sunday the submarine that went missing last week had been found "cracked apart" on the seabed near the island of Bali, as they declared all 53 crew members dead, per Al Jazeera.

What they're saying: "There were parts of KRI Nanggala-402 — it was broken into three pieces," Navy Chief of Staff Yudo Margono told reporters. "The hull of the ship, the stern of the ship, and the main parts are all separated, with the main part found cracked."

  • Indonesia's police was sending teams to Bali and the Java town of Banyuwangi, the location of the naval base for search and recovery efforts, "to help identify the victims once the bodies are retrieved," Reuters notes.

Of note: Rescuers first found some items from the 44-year-old KRI Nanggala-402 submarine on Saturday, including Muslim prayer rugs and grease bottles to lubricate periscopes, according to the New York Times.

  • Experts say that the vessel's descent must have been quick since it did not give any indication of its whereabouts, per The Times.

What they're saying: Margono noted Saturday that the condition of the items suggested the submarine had not exploded, but rather cracked likely due to pressure from being in deep waters, the Times reports.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with details of the vessel being found and the crew declared dead.

  • Submarine found in Bali Sea after sinking with 53 people on board

    ‘All of us Indonesians express our deep sorrow over this tragedy,’ Indonesia’s president says

  • Indonesian submarine sank off Bali, navy says

    A scan detected the vessel at a depth of 850m, well below the survivable limit, the navy says.

  • Wreckage of missing Indonesian submarine found on ocean floor

    Indonesia's military announced Sunday that a missing navy submarine carrying 53 crew members has been found cracked apart on the seafloor off the coast of Bali. There were no survivors. The submarine lost contact earlier this week while conducting a torpedo drill, but the navy held out hope that it would resurface until Saturday when debris from the vessel was discovered floating in the Bali Sea, confirming fears that it had sunk. An underwater robot equipped with cameras reportedly found the submarine at a depth of 2,750 feet, far deeper than the German-built KRI Nanggala 402's collapse depth — the point at which the hull could no longer withstand the water pressure — of 655 feet. It's still unclear what caused the submarine, which had been in service in Indonesia since 1981, to sink. Read more at The Associated Press and Al Jazeera. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about COVID anti-vaxxersGlenn Close is now tied for most Oscar acting nominations without a winIndia's devastating new COVID wave

  • Missing Submarine Found with No Survivors, Indonesia Navy Confirms

    The Indonesian navy located its missing submarine, on Sunday April 25th, ending a five-day international search and rescue operation.Navy officials said on Sunday night that the KRI Nanggala 402, broke into three pieces at almost 840 meters underwater, making it very unlikely that any of the 53 crew members could have survived.The submarine lost contact on Wednesday April 21 and had limited oxygen supply on board. Multiple nations, including Singapore, Australia and the US, sent vessels to help find the missing submarine and its crew. Credit: Indonesian Navy via Storyful

