Officials say missing man took own life

Aug. 27—Local law enforcement officials confirmed Wednesday that a missing man has been found dead, apparently due to self-inflicted injuries.

Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said the ex-girlfriend of Jeremy Daniel Thomas reported him missing on Aug. 23. She told officers Thomas was distraught and made a comment about hurting himself before leaving her residence.

The girlfriend said Thomas went to his mother's house for 30 minutes and left, and didn't take his phone or wallet.

A "be on the look out" (BOLO) was sent out to all surrounding agencies, and law enforcement officers were searching for him.

On Wednesday, Aug. 25, detectives were dispatched to a house next to his ex-girlfriend's residence after receiving a report of a dead body.

Reports indicate Thomas hanged himself, and officials estimate he had been there since not long after he was reported missing. His body was transported to the Medical Examiner's Office.

King said officials do not deem the death suspicious.