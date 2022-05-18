Officials: Missing NC woman’s body found; discovery linked to man who confessed to 4 murders

The body of a woman reportedly missing out of South Carolina has been found, investigators said.

Deputies said Edna Suttles had been missing since Aug. 27, 2021. Her body was found Tuesday morning in a wooded area in Rutherfordton, North Carolina, according to investigators.

Daniel Printz, of Rutherford County, is already in jail on charges linked to Suttles’ disappearance. According to a Feb. 23 warrant, he was charged with grand larceny after investigators found him driving Suttles’ car.

ALSO READ: Prayer, remembrance to mark day when six people were killed in Rock Hill

He was arrested on Sept. 9; it was during the execution of that arrest warrant that authorities found the driver’s license and passport of Nancy Rego, the warrants said. Rego, of Charlotte, had not been seen since 2017.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina and the 13th Circuit solicitor’s office are all investigating the case, authorities said.

Investigators previously said Printz admitted to killing four people. According to a search warrant, he told investigators during one of his interviews he wanted to admit his “sins,” knowing he would probably spend the rest of his life in prison.

In the interview, Printz told authorities about “hypothetically” helping a close friend with the euthanasia of a family member, then killing the friend.

The warrants said he was also trying to help another friend but they “ended up dying” and he collected their social security benefits. He also said someone tried to rob him but the robbery “did not work out well for [the robber.]”

(WATCH BELOW: ‘I’ve been waiting for this day’: Brittanee Drexel’s mother speaks exclusively to ABC)







