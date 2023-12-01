Officials: Missing Wheatland man found dead at Englebright Dam

Nov. 30—Officials with the Nevada County Sheriff's Office said that a missing Wheatland man was located and found deceased on Thursday morning near the base of Lake Englebright Dam.

According to Leslie Williams with the sheriff's office, the Nevada County Sheriff's Office and Nevada County Sheriff's Search and Rescue, with assistance from numerous allied agencies, found 57-year-old Michael Babb of Wheatland during a missing person search at Lake Englebright.

Williams said the Nevada County Sheriff's Office was called to assist the Wheatland Police Department in its missing person investigation after Babb's vehicle was discovered parked near the lake's Narrows Boat Launch and Day Use area at about 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday by a park ranger with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. A friend reported Babb was going fishing early in the morning on Nov. 23.

On Wednesday afternoon, Nevada County Sheriff's Search and Rescue "was activated" and continued to search for the missing Wheatland man overnight and into Thursday morning.

"Search teams from neighboring Sheriff's Offices joined in the mission this morning, including Yuba County, Placer County, and Butte County," Williams said Thursday. "Sadly, the search efforts are now transitioning into a recovery mission, and a coroner's case has been initiated by Nevada County Sheriff's Office, with cause of death to be determined following an autopsy. The Sheriff's Office extends its deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Michael Babb."