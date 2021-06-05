Officials update motorcycle description for Lompoc man reported missing

Jun. 5—Santa Barbara County sheriff's detectives on Friday updated the description of the motorcycle driven by a Lompoc man reported missing on his way home from Fillmore last week.

John Mario Fuegos, 50, reportedly left on a black 2008 Yamaha R1 motorcycle from his Lompoc residence at about 11 p.m. May 24, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick, who said the bike has a license plate number of 23W0957.

Fuegos' intended destination was Arizona, but he texted his family at about 3 a.m. on May 25 that he was in Fillmore and was heading back home. He sent his last text message hours later, at about 6 a.m., and has not been heard from since, according to Zick.

Fuegos' wife contacted sheriff's officials on Tuesday to request that deputies check the highways for her husband.

Sheriff's deputies and California Highway Patrol officials searched highways 1 and 101 on Tuesday, then the area of Toro Canyon and San Ysidro roads, and highways 101 and 192 on Wednesday, but was not located, according to Zick.

Cellphone records indicated that he possibly spent several hours at the Jack in the Box restaurant on Citrus Drive in Ventura during the early morning hours of May 25, but detectives could not locate him on the restaurant's surveillance cameras, according to Zick.

Detectives are asking for public assistance in locating Fuegos, who was last seen wearing motorcycle-type clothing.

Anyone who might have seen Fuegos or know his possible whereabouts is urged to contact the Criminal Investigations Bureau at 805-681-4150.