Officials say MSU shooter has ties to New Jersey. Here's what we know now

EWING – Township schools canceled classes Tuesday after investigators learned of a potential threat from a mass-shooting suspect in Michigan.

The shooting suspect, 43-year-old Anthony McRae, carried a note that “indicated a threat to two Ewing public schools,” School Superintendent Peter Gentile and Ewing's police department said in a statement.

But the statement said, “After further investigation, it has been determined that the incident is isolated to Michigan, and there is no threat to Ewing Schools.”

Ewing schools closed Tuesday

The township's five schools closed Tuesday and the buildings received police protection due to “an abundance of caution,"

The town's schools will resume normal operations on Wednesday.

McRae allegedly killed three people and wounded five others in a rampage Monday night on the campus of Michigan State University in East Lansing. All five victims were reported in critical condition.

McRae, who had no known ties to the Michigan school, also killed himself, police said.

McRae previously lived in Ewing

Ewing police learned about 6 a.m. Tuesday of McRae’s “possible connection to the Mercer County community, according to the statement.

It noted McRae "had a history of mental health issues" and had not lived in the Ewing area "for several years."

Gentile expressed gratitude to the local police department and other law enforcement agencies “for their rapid and thorough response.”

“The safety of our students and staff remains our top priority,” he said.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

