Officials: NET-5 arrest leads to seizure of fentanyl, guns

Jun. 8—The Yuba Sutter Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force (NET- 5) announced Thursday that an arrest made in late May in Yuba City resulted in the seizure of drugs such as fentanyl and multiple weapons.

According to officials with NET-5, agents executed a search warrant in the 1200 block of Meadow Avenue in Yuba City at about 7 a.m. on May 25. The operation was a joint effort between NET-5 and the Sutter County Sheriff's Department.

NET-5 officials claim that during the search, various illegal items were found. The items allegedly discovered and seized include 3.9 grams gross weight of fentanyl, 19 counterfeit "M30" oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl, two handguns, ammunition, two operational digital scales, a collapsible baton, brass knuckles, a high-capacity magazine, a Sig Sauer MFG pistol adapter, and two cell phones.

The suspect arrested and taken into custody as a result of the search was James Harmon-Griggs of Yuba City, officials said. Because of previous felony convictions, he was prohibited from possessing firearms.

"As a result of the current investigation, he was arrested and booked into the Sutter County Jail for multiple offenses, including possession of a controlled substance (Health and Safety Code 11350(a)), possession of firearms by a prohibited person (Penal Code 29800(a)(1)), possession of ammunition by a prohibited person (Penal Code 30305(a)(1)), possession of a billy club (Penal Code 22210), possession of brass knuckles (Penal Code 21810), and possession of drug paraphernalia (Health and Safety Code 11364(a))," NET-5 officials said.

This investigation was forwarded to the Sutter County District Attorney's Office for prosecution, officials said.