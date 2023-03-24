Officials: No known connection between assailant, Olivet player shot last week in Ohio

ZANESVILLE, OHIO — A week after an Olivet College baseball player was shot three times following a game at a private school in Ohio, police and school officials say they still hadn't found a connection between the player and the Olivet graduate who allegedly shot him.

"Law enforcement has found no indication of a relationship between (Franklin) Grayson and the student-athlete, baseball team or any of its coaches or players," Olivet College President Steven Corey said Friday in a social media message. "Law enforcement also believes this was an isolated incident and that there is no known or ongoing threat to the student-athlete, the Olivet College community, or others."

In a news release on Thursday, the Muskingum County Prosecutor's Office said the investigation had found "absolutely no ... connection to the victim or Muskingum University," other than the alleged assailant being an Olivet graduate.

Grayson, 26, of Jacksonville, Florida, was indicted this week on 14 felony counts stemming from the March 17 shooting at Muskingum University, prosecutors said. The charges include attempted murder with a firearm, felonious assault with a firearm (both within a school safety zone), tampering with evidence and various other gun-related crimes.

"The four counts of tampering with evidence reflect the actions Grayson took to evade capture or prosecution," the prosecutor's office said in Thursday's news release. "According to the indictment, the defendant tampered with his phone, the firearm, his gloves and his clothing."

Grayson is a 2021 graduate of Olivet. He would face possible sentences of more than 30 years in prison if convicted on all counts, officials said. He was being held in lieu of a $1 million bond.

Online court records did not list an attorney for Grayson, and it was unclear if he has legal representation.

Muskingum University is a private school in New Concord, Ohio, about an hour east of Columbus. The shooting happened shortly after Olivet had won its first baseball game of the season.

An Olivet player whose name has not been released was shot after returning to the dugout after the game to retrieve a personal item, authorities said. The player was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was released the next day, they said.

The rest of the Olivet team spent the night in their hotel and returned to Michigan on Saturday. Games scheduled for Saturday, Sunday and Monday in Ohio were canceled, according to the college's website.

Grayson was arrested about 45 minutes after the shooting and made his first court appearance on Tuesday. He was scheduled to be arraigned on the charges on March 29.

Prosecutors in Ohio said Grayson "took significant steps to arrive in Muskingum County to commit his crimes and immediately fled the scene after shooting the victim three times." Grayson left his rental vehicle at a location away from the crime scene before shooting the baseball player, they said.

