Officials: No threat found after law enforcement responds to 'swatting' call in Milford
Prosecutors have shown in detail how Trump overvalues his assets and his wealth. It's not going to change any voters' minds.
This week, WordPress.com owner Matt Mullenweg confirmed his company would be shifting the majority of Tumblr's workforce to other areas at parent company Automattic in light of the social blogging site's continued financial woes. After acknowledging and explaining the meaning behind a leaked internal memo detailing the staff changes, Mullenweg then went on to field a number of questions about Tumblr's future in an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on his own Tumblr blog. Here, the exec responded to questions about Tumblr's plans for existing products, like Tumblr Live, its monetization efforts, policies, and its planned integration with the decentralized social networking protocol ActivityPub, which Mullenweg had earlier said was in the works.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri uncovers 10 important findings to help you win your matchup this week.
A new Taylor Swift reporter has been hired, and there are a lot of opinions on whether that should have been done.
Director Nia DaCosta and executive producer Mary Livanos talk female-powered "Captain Marvel" sequel.
Being open and communicating with teammates, trying to lead with Kyle Kuzma and learning French are all key parts of Poole's efforts to build a foundation in Washington.
New European Union pollution rules for combustion engine cars and trucks are set to be less ambitious than originally planned, after lawmakers voted on Thursday to delay and weaken some of the regulations.
There are two top-10 matchups on tap as Michigan visits Penn State and Georgia hosts Ole Miss.
Jennings' on-air wisecrack irks some viewers — and it's not the first time.
A new federal class-action lawsuit filed in South Carolina alleges that the National Association of Realtors and Keller Williams Realty violated federal anti-trust laws.
According to a leaked memo, Tumblr's longterm financial woes have reached a breaking point. Aside from a skeleton crew of essential workers in departments like trust and safety, the majority of Tumblr’s 139 workers will be reassigned to other products at parent company Automattic, which employs around 1,900 people. CEO Matt Mullenweg acknowledged the memo on his own Tumblr blog, where he is responding to questions from the site’s users.
This is the largest amount that the DOJ has collected under the anti-discrimination provision of the Immigration and Nationality Act.
For this week’s episode, Jacquelyn interviewed Brendan Quigley, partner at Baker Botts law firm. Quigley is a former U.S. Marine, now attorney who represents clients on matters related to white-collar government investigations and commercial disputes. Previously, he was a federal prosecutor as an assistant U.S attorney in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, which we call SDNY.
The U.S. Grand Prix results were confirmed after Formula One stewards rejected on Thursday an attempt by the Haas team to have them reviewed weeks after the event.
More than 30 of the 300 officials in attendance reportedly fell ill. That number grew Wednesday, leading MLB to end the annual meetings early.