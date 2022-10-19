Officials: Norton Shores man conned sports card customers for 30 years

NORTON SHORES — A Norton Shores man was sentenced to 30 months in prison after an investigation by the Department of Homeland Security found he sold over $43,000 worth of counterfeit antique baseball card packs.

Officials say Bryan Kennert, 57, opened packs of cards, removed the valuable cards and then resealed the packs to look new and unopened.

Following the execution of a search warrant at his home, investigators found fake sports cards that would have been worth $7.3 million if authentic, alongside supplies to make fake card packs. Investigators found Kennert ran his counterfeit operation for at least 30 years.

He ultimately admitted to making about $100,000 a year in the scam.

“Kennert exploited unsuspecting victims for 30 years,” said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “Consumers should have confidence that the products they buy are the real thing. My office will continue its hard work to root out consumer fraud.”

Kennert was ultimately arrested after selling $43,354.94 of baseball card packs listed as original and unopened to a couple visiting an antique store in Muskegon. In all, the couple met with Kennert eight times between April and October 2019 to purchase packs.

The couple eventually attempted to authenticate the packs and check for condition, only to find they were resealed and practically worthless.

