Officials: Officer-involved shooting leaves passenger dead after traffic stop

An officer-involved shooting near Puyallup left a passenger dead after a traffic stop Sunday night, according to officials.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department reported that a deputy pulled over a vehicle at 13400 Canyon Road E at 10 p.m., a department tweet said. The deputy radioed one minute later that shots were fired.

“Life-saving measures were started for a rear passenger, but he was declared deceased on scene,” a news release stated.

The deputy, driver and other passenger were not injured, the department said.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team has been called to investigate. It’s unclear if there have been any arrests but the department said the deputy has been placed on administrative leave.

This story will be updated as more details are provided.