Officials: Olivehurst man found with 8 pounds of meth

Aug. 16—According to the Yuba Sutter Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force (NET-5), a 61-year-old Olivehurst man was found to be in possession of more than 8 pounds of methamphetamine inside his vehicle on Friday night.

Officials said members of the Yuba County Sheriff's Department conducted a traffic stop at about 7 p.m. Friday night in the area of Highway 70 and Feather River Boulevard in Yuba County. The subject identified in the stop was William Acord, 61, of Olivehurst.

NET-5 agents had a search warrant for Acord's vehicle prior to the traffic stop. During the execution of the warrant, agents allegedly found about 8.4 pounds of methamphetamine inside his vehicle.

As a result, Acord was arrested and booked into Yuba County Jail for possession and transportation of methamphetamine for sale. As of Monday afternoon, Acord was still at the jail with bail set at $100,000.

The investigation was forwarded to the Sutter County District Attorney's Office, NET-5 officials said.