Philadelphia fire kills at least 13, including 7 children

RON TODT and CLAUDIA LAUER
·4 min read

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Fire tore through a duplex home early Wednesday in Philadelphia, killing 13 people, including seven children, fire officials said. At least two people were sent to hospitals, and officials warned the toll could grow as firefighters searched the rowhome, where 26 people had been staying.

The four smoke alarms in the building, which was public housing, do not appear to have been working, fire officials said. The blaze's cause was not determined, but officials shaken by the death toll — apparently the highest in a single fire in the city in at least a century — vowed to get to the bottom of it.

“I knew some of those kids — I used to see them playing on the corner,” said Dannie McGuire, 34, fighting back tears as she and Martin Burgert, 35, stood in the doorway of a home around the corner.

“I can’t picture how more people couldn’t get out — jumping out a window,” she said.

Officials did not release the names or ages of those killed in the blaze, which started before 6:30 a.m. As many as eight residents appear to have been able to escape the fire.

Family members on Facebook have identified two of the victims as sisters Rosalee McDonald, 33, and Virginia Thomas, 30. The siblings each had multiple children but it’s unclear if all of them were home at the time of the fire or how many of them died. Messages were left with several people who said they knew or were related to the victims.

The fire burned in a residential area of the Fairmount neighborhood, northwest of downtown and home to the Philadelphia Museum of Art and its famous steps from the film “Rocky.”

Streets around the fire scene had remained blocked off in midafternoon as investigators worked. Onlookers and neighbors had largely migrated to a nearby elementary school, where relatives and friends of the home’s residents gathered to wait for news.

A small group of people, some wrapped in Salvation Army blankets, stared down 23rd Street, where the blaze happened, hugging one another and crying. Several friends of the children stopped by the school, hoping for information, after their texts and calls went unanswered.

Rabiya Turner said she rushed to the home this morning to bring clothes to cousins who were able to escape the blaze. People gathered at the school for warmth and someone to talk to, she said.

“It’s just like floating — everybody’s floating,” she said before rushing away.

Officials held a news conference earlier in the day, near the fire scene.

“It was terrible. I’ve been around for 35 years now and this is probably one of the worst fires I have ever been to," said Craig Murphy, first deputy fire commissioner.

“Losing so many kids is just devastating,” said Mayor Jim Kenney. “Keep these babies in your prayers.”

First lady Jill Biden, who along with President Joe Biden has deep ties to the Philadelphia area, tweeted, “My heart is with the families and loved ones of the victims of the tragic fire in Philadelphia.”

Crews responded around 6:40 a.m. and saw flames shooting from the second-floor front windows in an area believed to be a kitchen, Murphy said. The odd configuration of the building — originally a single-family home that had been split into two apartments — made it difficult to navigate, he said. Crews brought it under control in less than an hour, he said.

There were four smoke alarms in the building, Murphy said, none of which appeared to be working. There were 18 people staying in the upstairs apartment on the second and third floors, and eight staying in the downstairs apartment, which included the first floor and part of the second floor, he said.

Murphy noted that 26 was a large number of people to be occupying a duplex, but a spokesperson for Philadelphia’s Department of Licenses and Inspections said the city does not limit the number of family members who can stay in a single unit. The mayor said people should withhold judgment.

“You don’t know the circumstances of each and every family, and maybe there were relatives and family that needed to be sheltered," Kenney said. “Obviously the tragedy happened, and we all mourn for it. But we can’t make judgment on the number of people living in the house because sometimes people just need to be indoors.”

The alarms had been inspected annually, and at least two had been replaced in 2020, with batteries replaced in the others at that time, Philadelphia Housing Authority officials said, adding that the last inspection was in May 2021.

“It’s just heartbreaking,” said Andrea Duszenczuk, 68, whose family has long owned a home in the neighborhood and who walked her dog past the home regularly. “A lot of these homes have old wiring — these are probably 125 years old. Who knows what’s behind the walls.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Lawyer: Texas dad didn't know son accused in deaths had gun

    An attorney for a man accused of driving his son to a Dallas-area gas station store where the 14-year-old is accused of fatally shooting three teens and wounding a fourth says the father didn't know his son had a gun. Attorney Heath Harris told The Dallas Morning News he believes evidence will show that 33-year-old Richard Acosta, who is charged with capital murder, is innocent. “Our position is he didn’t do anything to solicit or encourage his son to do this,” Harris said.

  • 'Tremendous loss of life': At least 13 dead, including 7 children, in Philadelphia apartment fire, official says

    At least 13 people were killed in an apartment fire in Philadelphia on Wednesday morning, according to a Philadelphia Fire Department official.

  • Rapper J $tash accused of killing woman in front of her children in murder-suicide

    A rapper known as J $tash reportedly shot a woman to death in front of her three children, then turned […] The post Rapper J $tash accused of killing woman in front of her children in murder-suicide appeared first on TheGrio.

  • In emotional Boynton meeting, community asks for accountability of 13-year-old's death

    About 30 people demanded police accountability in the death of Stanley Davis III, 13, during Tuesday's Boynton Beach city commission meeting.

  • Mom, 13-year-son killed months after drowning death of another son

    A Pittsburgh mother and her 13-year-old son were fatally shot in their home on Dec. 31. Their deaths come months […] The post Mom, 13-year-son killed months after drowning death of another son appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Man whose arrest led to ‘separate but equal’ is pardoned

    Louisiana’s governor on Wednesday posthumously pardoned Homer Plessy, the Black man whose arrest for refusing to leave a whites-only railroad car in 1892 led to the Supreme Court ruling that cemented “separate but equal” into U.S. law for half a century. The state Board of Pardons last year recommended the pardon for Plessy, who boarded the rail car as a member of a small civil rights group hoping to overturn a state law segregating trains. Instead, the protest led to the 1896 ruling known as Plessy v. Ferguson, which solidified whites-only spaces in public accommodations such as transportation, hotels and schools for decades.

  • Oldest US veteran of WWII, Lawrence N. Brooks, dies at 112

    Lawrence N. Brooks, the oldest World War II veteran in the U.S. — and believed to be the oldest man in the country — died on Wednesday at the age of 112. Most African Americans serving in the segregated U.S. armed forces at the beginning of World War II were assigned to noncombat units and relegated to service duties, such as supply, maintenance and transportation, said Col. Pete Crean, vice president of education and access at the museum in New Orleans. “The reason for that was outright racism — there’s no other way to characterize it,” Crean said.

  • Pizzeria workers walk out to protest restaurant that 'does not take covid seriously'

    After the last orders from the weekend lunch rush were handled, the time had come for the pizzeria employees to walk out - a protest, they say, stemming from the Maine restaurant's lax coronavirus safety protocols and for allegedly not telling them about several recent infections among co-workers. Workers who walked off the job Sunday in Portland, Maine, accuse the Portland Pie Co. of ignoring their pleas for months for improved health measures at the workplace, as well as severe understaffing.

  • At Least 13 People, Including 7 Children, Were Killed In A Fire At A Public Housing Building

    Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney called it "without a doubt one of the most tragic days in our city's history."View Entire Post ›

  • At least 13 dead, including 7 children, in Philadelphia apartment fire, official says

    Firefighters and police responded to the fire at a three-story rowhouse in the city's Fairmount neighborhood around 6:40 a.m. and found flames coming from the second-floor windows, fire officials said.

  • Virtual 'walkout': Chicago teachers vote for remote learning; city cancels classes for most of its 330,000 students

    Teachers in the nation’s third-largest school district voted Tuesday to switch to remote learning, prompting Chicago Public Schools to cancel Wednesday classes for its 330,000 students.

  • Some Ghislaine Maxwell jurors initially doubted accusers, juror says

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -During jury deliberations after the trial of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, some jurors initially doubted the accounts of two of her accusers, one member of the jury said on Tuesday night. This juror, who asked to be identified only by his first and middle names, said some of the jurors had issues with the credibility of witnesses known as Jane and Carolyn, two of the four women who testified that Maxwell set them up with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein as teenagers. "When I shared that, they were able to sort of come around on, they were able to come around on the memory aspect of the sexual abuse," Scotty David, a 35-year-old Manhattan resident, told Reuters in a phone interview.

  • Virginia officials defend response to snowy gridlock on I-95

    Virginia officials defending their response to a blizzard that stranded hundreds of motorists along a major interstate highway said conditions for the gridlock were caused by a combination of unusually heavy snowfall, plunging temperatures and a rainy start that kept them from pretreating the roads. There were no reported deaths or injuries from the calamity on Interstate 95, one of the nations busiest highways, but plenty of outrage from motorists, some of whom were stranded overnight Monday into Tuesday, posting pleas for help on social media. “We all need to be clear that this was an incredibly unusual event," Gov. Ralph Northam said at a news conference, adding that he could understand drivers' “frustration and fear.”

  • Suspected militant accused of beheadings killed in Indonesia

    Indonesian security forces killed a suspected militant accused of beheadings in a shootout Tuesday in a sweeping counterterrorism campaign against extremists in remote mountain jungles, police said. Provincial police chief Rudy Sufahriadi said Ahmad Gazali, 27, also known as Ahmad Panjang, a key member of the East Indonesia Mujahideen network, was fatally shot by a joint team of military and police officers near Uempasa hamlet in Central Sulawesi province’s mountainous Parigi Moutong district. The East Indonesia Mujahideen has claimed responsibility for the killings of police officers and minority Christians, some by beheading.

  • Navy blocked from acting against 35 COVID vaccine refusers

    A federal judge in Texas has granted a preliminary injunction stopping the Navy from acting against 35 sailors for refusing on religious grounds to comply with an order to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The injunction is a new challenge to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's decision to make vaccinations mandatory for all members of the military. Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said officials are reviewing the injunction and are in discussion with the Department of Justice “as to what options might be available to us going forward.”

  • Tucson officer fired following shooting of a man in a wheelchair

    An Arizona police officer was fired Wednesday following an investigation into the fatal shooting of a man in a motorized wheelchair at a Lowe's home

  • U.S. judge blocks Pentagon from punishing Navy SEALs who refused COVID-19 vaccine

    (Reuters) -A federal judge on Monday barred the U.S. Department of Defense from punishing a group of Navy SEALs and other special forces members who refused COVID-19 vaccines on religious grounds. U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor, acting in response to a lawsuit filed on behalf of 35 special forces service members, issued a preliminary injunction blocking the Navy and Defense Department from enforcing the mandate. Reed, who was appointed to the federal bench in Texas by President George W. Bush, said the Navy had not granted a single religious exemption to the vaccine rule.

  • Betty White's cause of death revealed

    Betty White died weeks before her 100th birthday as a result of “natural causes,” her agent said Monday.

  • ‘This is a red flag.’ 6 signs you may want to ditch your financial adviser

    Like with many relationships, your relationship with your financial adviser might not be working. “Your adviser should be someone who you’re comfortable sharing your financial goals with and count on to act in your best interest,” Tiffany Lam-Balfour, investing spokesperson at NerdWallet says. “If you feel like your advisor has conflicts of interest, that they are not providing advice and recommendations in your best interest, or that you don’t have a strong partnership together, you might consider seeking an adviser that better fulfills your needs,” says Amy Richardson, certified financial planner with Schwab Intelligent Portfolios Premium.

  • Prince Andrew's Uncertain Legal Fate Casts Shadow on Britain's Royals

    LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II will mark 70 years on the throne in February, a milestone unmatched by any British sovereign and a chance to turn the page on three years of ceaseless turmoil in the royal family. But a sexual abuse lawsuit unfolding in a New York courtroom could yet spoil her celebration. On Tuesday, lawyers for the queen’s second son, Prince Andrew, asked a federal judge to throw out a lawsuit by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, in which she says that Andrew, a friend of late financier and