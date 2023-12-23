Officials use PIT maneuver on Tampa man fleeing at 100 mph in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man who fled a Hillsborough County deputy and a Florida Highway Patrol trooper at 100 mph early Saturday morning was arrested.

Around 1:40 a.m., a trooper watched the driver of a small white sedan, identified as 22-year-old Christian Bernard Joinville, go through the intersection of US-41 and Gibsonton Road at 100 mph.

Multiple injured after police respond to active shooting at Ocala mall

A Hillsborough County deputy in an unmarked SUV with the lights activated was chasing Joinville on south US-41. The trooper joined in on the pursuit, according to the affidavit.

Joinville then shut off his car lights and weaved in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed. The trooper used a PIT maneuver and stopped the sedan.





Joinville was arrested for aggravated fleeing and eluding. He is facing charges of fleeing to elude at a high speed, according to the affidavit.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.