Officials: Police shoot at someone in Buda, causing I-35 and Main Street to be closed

Police shot at a person in Buda, which has caused the intersection of Interstate 35 and Main Street to be closed, according to the Hays County Sheriff's Office.

Lt. Dennis Gutierrez with the Hays County sheriff's office confirmed to the American-Statesman that police shot at someone, and said that the Buda Police Department was taking the lead on investigating the incident. Gutierrez did not provide any other information but said that the sheriff's office is meeting with the Buda Police Department and they plan to release more details soon.

The Statesman reached out to the Buda Police Department but did not hear back immediately.

This is a developing story; more information will be added when it's available.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Hays County officials: Police shoot at someone in Buda