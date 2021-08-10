  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Officials praise Cuomo accusers as New York governor announces resignation

Rick Rouan, USA TODAY
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Officials in New York and Washington, D.C., on Tuesday praised the women who came forward with allegations of sexual harassment that led to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s decision to resign.

The Democratic governor’s decision to resign, announced Tuesday but not effective for 14 days, came after Cuomo resisted calls to step down for months as current and former state employees publicly accused him of inappropriate and harassing behavior.

President Joe Biden joined those calling for Cuomo’s resignation last week.

“Our view is this is a story about these courageous women who came forward, told their stories, shared their stories and an investigation overseen by the attorney general that of course concluded today in an outcome that the president called for just last week,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said during a Tuesday briefing with reporters.

Biden has not spoken to Cuomo, Psaki said, and the White House wasn’t notified ahead of Cuomo’s Tuesday press conference.

Cuomo to resign
Cuomo to resign

On Aug. 3, New York Attorney General Letitia James released a report that found Cuomo had violated state and federal laws as he sexually harassed 11 women, nine of whom were state employees.

That report proved to be the downfall for Cuomo, once seen as a possible alternative to Biden’s candidacy in the Democratic presidential primary as he was thrust into the national spotlight while sparring with President Donald Trump over the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More: Andrew Cuomo to resign: A timeline of the New York governor's life and political career

“Today closes a sad chapter for all of New York, but it’s an important step towards justice,” James said Tuesday.

Other elected officials from both sides of the aisle in New York agreed that Cuomo’s decision to resign was the right one.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted on Tuesday that it was "past time" for Cuomo to resign.

"Make no mistake, this is the result of survivors bravely telling their stories," he wrote.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., agreed.

“First, I want to commend the brave women who stepped forward and courageously told their stories. There is no place for sexual harassment, and today’s announcement by Governor Cuomo to resign was the right decision for the good of the people of New York,” he said. “I have full confidence that Lt Governor Hochul will establish a professional and capable administration. I have spoken with Lt Governor Hochul and look forward to working together to help the people of New York.”

More: Kathy Hochul's political views: How New York's next governor rose to power

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., said she thought Cuomo had to resign after women made numerous credible allegations against him and he lost support of his governing partners.

“I think the governor did the right thing,” Gillibrand said. “I just want to commend the brave and courageous women who came forward.”

Gillibrand praised Cuomo’s successor.

“Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will be an extraordinary governor,” Gillibrand said. “She understands the complexities and needs of our state having been both a congresswoman, and having been lieutenant governor for the last several years. She is ready and able and capable of being an extraordinary governor, and I look forward to supporting her and helping her as she turns towards governing our state, in a very difficult and challenging time.”

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., said in a prepared statement that Cuomo's resignation is overdue.

"New Yorkers have lived for far too long under the worst governor in America's corrupt and criminal tenure," she said, calling it a "disgraceful chapter in New York's history."

Stefanik also criticized Cuomo for the undercounting of COVID-19 deaths in New York nursing homes and a $5 million deal the governor landed to write a book about leading during the pandemic. James is investigating whether Cuomo illegally used state resources for the book.

"Good riddance, Andrew Cuomo," U.S. GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tweeted Tuesday. "New Yorkers still deserve justice – for his crimes and his disastrous handling of the pandemic, including his nursing home orders, coverup, and personal profiteering."

Kristine Phillips, Bart Jansen and Savannah Behrmann contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Officials praise Cuomo accusers after New York governor resigns

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Andrew Cuomo just made the worst resignation speech in modern political history

    We got everything from claims of a political hit job to ‘I have daughters’

  • Cardinals 53-man roster projections after 2 weeks of training camp

    The Arizona Cardinals have their first preseason game this week. Here is how we think the roster stands heading into those games.

  • ABC Signature Re-Ups Production Deal With Adam Ciralsky’s P3 Media (EXCLUSIVE)

    ABC Signature, the production arm of the Disney-owned network, has re-upped its first-look deal with P3 Media, the brainchild of Emmy-winning journalist, producer and attorney Adam Ciralsky. P3 Media is an intellectual property generator and incubator that is driven by the model of bringing IP engines in-house and churning out premium IP-driven content. Some of […]

  • House appropriators fund Hawaii missile defense radar, but cut dollars for Guam

    The House Appropriations Committee is cutting a chunk out of the Missile Defense Agency's funding to set up a more robust missile defense architecture to defend Guam.

  • As Cuomo resigned, 'We heard people clapping, cheering'

    NBC News' Kathy Park brings us the latest from Albany after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation that will take effect in 14 days.

  • Social Security Won’t Penalize Disabled People For Saving Stimulus Checks

    In a reversal, Supplemental Security Income recipients won’t lose benefits even if coronavirus relief payments are still in their bank accounts.

  • ‘Dating and New York’ Trailer Puts Friends With Benefits to the Test

    Two millennial in New York City form a friends-with-benefits contract… what could possibly go wrong? The first trailer for “Dating and New York,” the movie version of the TikTok trend “two best friends in a room… they might kiss,” explores the trials and tribulations of romantic relationships in the age of read receipts. The modern […]

  • Graham back in Senate: 'You need to get vaccinated'

    "To all my colleagues, I appreciate the good wishes and the phone calls and the food. I made it. I think the worst is behind me," Graham said from the Senate floor Tuesday. "I want to reinforce a simple message - if you haven't been vaccinated regarding the COVID problem you need to get vaccinated."Graham said he got COVID despite being vaccinated and had a "couple of really bad days," but noted "if I hadn't had the vaccine it would have been a lot worse."

  • AAP report: U.S. reported nearly 94,000 new pediatric COVID cases in the last week

    Some Texas schools are requiring masks for the start of school, in defiance of Governor Greg Abbott's order. CBS News correspondent Omar Villafranca spoke with the superintendent of Dallas ISD.

  • ‘He’s Gone’: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Resigns Amidst Sexual Misconduct Scandal

    The news follows last week's explosive and volatile report by the state's attorney general office that concluded Cuomo had sexually harrassed 11 women and "violated state law."

  • Melania Trump Fires Back at Presidential Historian Who Criticized Her White House Rose Garden Renovations

    The former first lady renovated the White House Rose Garden last year ahead of the 2020 presidential election

  • How did a 'Community Safety Team' end up in such an unsafe situation?

    In the wake of the fatal traffic stop shooting that left Chicago Police Officer Ella French dead and her partner fighting for his life, the I-Team is looking into the specialized Chicago police unit that officers were assigned to last Saturday night.

  • Andrew Cuomo Resigns as New York Governor After Sexual Harassment Investigation

    New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced he will resign from office after state Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation found he sexually harassed multiple women. He will step down within the next two weeks, ending a decade leading the Empire State. Cuomo promised to oversee a “seamless” transition and noted that New York faces challenges as […]

  • Oxford researcher urges Britain to donate vaccines rather than give boosters

    Booster shots for COVID-19 vaccines are not currently needed and the doses should be given to other countries, Oxford vaccine chief Andrew Pollard said on Tuesday in contrast to the position taken by Britain's health minister. Pollard, who heads the Oxford Vaccine Group, said that a decision to boost should be based on scientific studies, and there had not been any evidence yet of an increase in severe disease or deaths among the fully vaccinated. Britain is planning for a COVID-19 vaccine booster programme https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/britain-starts-planning-vaccine-booster-shots-september-2021-06-30, and health minister Sajid Javid said he expected the booster programme to begin in early September, pending final advice from officials.

  • Andrew Cuomo's rapid fall from grace

    Andrew Cuomo's rapid fall from grace

  • Kathy Hochul's political views: How New York's next governor rose to power

    Kathy Hochul's rise to New York's governorship comes after her predecessor, Andrew Cuomo, was found to have sexually harassed 11 women.

  • New York Governor Cuomo resigns in sexual harassment scandal

    Faced with mounting legal pressures and demands for his departure from President Joe Biden and others, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned on Tuesday following an inquiry that found he sexually harassed 11 women, capping a startling downfall for one of the most prominent politicians in the United States. A Democrat who had served since 2011 as governor of the fourth most-populous state, Cuomo made the announcement a week after New York Attorney General Letitia James released the results https://www.reuters.com/world/us/new-york-ag-says-probe-found-gov-cuomo-sexually-harrassed-multiple-women-broke-2021-08-03 of a five-month independent investigation that concluded he had engaged in conduct that violated U.S. and state laws. In a televised, 20-minute address, Cuomo, 63, said his resignation would take effect in 14 days, derailing a long political career that once appeared headed for a possible U.S. presidential campaign.

  • Biden taps Russia hawk for key energy post overseeing Nord Stream 2 deal

    President Biden has appointed close former adviser Amos Hochstein as a State Department energy envoy charged with implementing a U.S.-Germany deal allowing the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to be completed, sources familiar with the decision tell Axios.Why it matters: Hochstein has been a leading voice against Nord Stream 2, a strategic and financial priority for the Kremlin that will allow Russia to bypass Ukraine and deliver gas directly to the heart of Europe.Get market news worthy of your time with

  • ‘Unlike anything you’ll experience,’ Boise’s first food hall to open with these tenants

    A total of 13 to 15 tenants are expected. These are the first ones signed.

  • Arkansas reports new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations

    Arkansas on Monday set a new record for the number of people in the state hospitalized because of COVID-19 as its coronavirus surge continued. The state reported its COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 103, its biggest one-day increase, to 1,376. The state's previous record during the pandemic for COVID-19 hospitalizations was in January when it reported 1,371 virus patients in the hospital.