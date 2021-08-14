Officials probe death of inmate at woman's prison in Ypsilanti

Aug. 14—State officials are investigating the Wednesday suicide of an inmate at a women's prison in Ypsilanti.

The prisoner, identified as Natasha Marie Roark, 39, was housed in the Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility's general population, level II housing unit, officials said.

Both the Michigan Department of Corrections and the Michigan State Police are investigating her death.

Department of Corrections spokesman Chris Gautz said one of the officers at the prison noticed the prisoner in the housing unit's shower area at about 12:45 p.m. Officers performed life-saving measures until medics arrived. Doctors declared her dead at 1:08 p.m.

Gautz said her death is the first suicide at the facility since 2015.

