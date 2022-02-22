Officials probe fatal shooting by Border Patrol agent over weekend





Federal and local authorities are investigating after a U.S. Border Patrol agent shot and killed a man in Arizona late Saturday night a few miles from the U.S.-Mexico border.

"Early indications are that one male subject, presumed to be an illegal immigrant, was fatally wounded by a Border Patrol agent who was on duty with additional personnel," the Cochise County Sheriff's Office said, according to The Associated Press.

The sheriff's office added that other people in the area were detained "for interview purposes and further processing."

U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman John Mennell confirmed to the AP on Monday that the agency would work alongside the sheriff's office for the probe.

The shooting was reported in "difficult terrain" about 30 miles northeast of the Arizona town of Douglas around 10 p.m. on Saturday, the wire service added.

The Hill has reached out to U.S. Customs and Border Protection and to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office for more information.