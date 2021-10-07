Officials probe oil pipeline crack, cargo ship
Officials investigating the oil spill that fouled Southern California beaches are focused on a small crack in the oil pipeline and the possibility that a ship's anchor caused the rupture. (Oct. 7)
(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is narrowing the gap on China’s dominance of the $46 billion lithium-ion battery industry thanks to investments from Tesla Inc. and the Biden administration’s policy push to drive growth of electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaClimate Scientists Created a SWAT Team for Weather Disast
(Bloomberg) -- The amount of time that automakers and other companies need to wait for chip orders to get filled rose yet again in September, signaling that semiconductor shortages will continue to hamper the global economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.The gap between putting in a semiconductor order and taking delivery, known as the lead time in the industry, rose another five days in September to an average of 21.7 weeks, according to research by Susquehanna Financial Group. That wait
Importers and retailers have expressed anger at what they saw as "price-gouging" from shipping lines reaping record profits.
Goldman is out with a warning that it could get worse before it gets better in the energy sector.
Tesla Inc. is officially moving its headquarters to the Austin, Texas, area, Chief Executive Elon Musk told investors on Thursday.
The first store is set to open in the western city of Mumbai on Saturday.
Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will send half of its corporate staff into branches across the US this week, Bloomberg reported.
The pandemic has forced the restaurant industry to deal with challenges from labor shortages to adjusting what's on the menu.
(Bloomberg) -- Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel dismissed charges that Russian leader Vladimir Putin is partly to blame for the record spikes in European gas prices. Most Read from BloombergLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks Like“To my knowledge, there ar
Soaring gas prices are forecast to drive a switch to oil and put more energy suppliers in Britain out of business, while industry groups called on Thursday for government action to ensure there is no supply interruption this winter. Natural gas prices, particularly in Europe, have rocketed this year due to lower-than-usual stocks, reduced supply from Russia, the onset of colder temperatures and infrastructure outages. Record high energy prices in Britain and in Spain have already caused some industrial companies, such as steelmakers and fertiliser plants, to curtail production and even led to warnings of food shortages this winter.
The U.S. International Trade Commission recently ruled Philip Morris International's (NYSE: PM) IQOS heated tobacco device violates two patents held by rival British American Tobacco (NYSE: BTI) and that the electronic cigarettes can't be imported or sold in the U.S. While the ruling is obviously a major blow to the tobacco giant because the U.S. is potentially the world's biggest, most lucrative market for e-cigs and IQOS is so far the only e-cig that has earned a modified-risk label from the Food and Drug Administration, the decision is a devastating blow to Philip Morris partner Altria (NYSE: MO) because it has no vapor products to fall back on and no other markets it can sell into.
U.S. oil prices briefly touched their highest in almost seven years and natural gas prices were at record levels as China and other big consumers struggle to cope with demand that has bounced back more quickly than expected from the COVID-19 downturn. In Europe, natural gas prices have rocketed almost 600% this year on worries that current low storage levels will be insufficient for the winter. While in the United States, natural gas futures recently hit 12-year-highs.
German growth forecasts may be slashed after manufacturers suffered a plunge in orders during August, economists warned.
I've liked this stock for a while, but the story keeps getting better and better. Here's the latest reason to love this integrated oil giant.
Home Depot said that in fiscal 2020, it saw sales on its digital platforms increase 86%, with more than half of online orders fulfilled through stores.
Select analysts and investment firms expect these fast-paced stocks to double or nearly triple over the next 12 months.
Natural-gas futures decline by just over 10% after Russian President Vladimir Putin says the country will meet its obligations to Europe and help stabilize the market.
The U.S. is in the middle of one of the biggest labor shortages in history. Here’s what it's going to take to get more Americans back to work.
Prices have risen by more than 25% over the past seven weeks, almost uninterrupted. Other energy products like Gas and coal have gained much more momentum than oil, and the price of oil may continue to rise in the near future.