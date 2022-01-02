UPDATE: Officials probe 'suspicious' death in Hornerstown; foul play suspected, coroner says

Jan. 2—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Authorities will hold a press conference on Monday to release additional details on what was described as the 'suspicious' death of a woman in Johnstown's Hornerstown section.

An investigation into the death was started at around 11 a.m. Saturday when authorities found an unresponsive woman in the driver's seat of a parked vehicle on the 600 block of Wood Street.

Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said on Saturday that the deceased woman was in her late teens, but did not release her identity. An autopsy was completed on Sunday, he said.

"I am calling the death suspicious at this time," he said, adding that foul play is suspected.

The Cambria County Coroner's Office, the Cambria County District Attorney's Office and the Johnstown Police Department will be present at the press conference, scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Monday at the Cambria County Courthouse in Ebensburg.