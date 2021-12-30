Officials promise groceries for Xi'an residents in lockdown

HUIZHONG WU
·1 min read

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Chinese officials promised steady deliveries of groceries to residents of Xi’an, an ancient capital with 13 million people that is under the strictest lockdown of a major Chinese city since Wuhan was shut early last year at the start of the pandemic.

China's Commerce Ministry has contacted nearby provinces to help ensure adequate supplies of everyday necessities, a ministry spokesperson said Thursday.

State broadcaster CCTV aired a story Thursday showing building staff assembling free grocery deliveries for the residents of an apartment complex in Xi'an.

The deliveries included a box of 15 eggs, a 2.5-kilogram (5.5-pound) bag of rice and some green vegetables. Residents could also expect either some chicken or pork, it said.

Still, some people complained in comments below the segment shared on Weibo, a social media platform, that they have not received the same deliveries in their communities. Many worried if they will be able to obtain fresh vegetables and meat.

This week, authorities tightened restrictions in Xi'an so that people can no longer leave their homes to buy groceries. Previously, residents were allowed to buy food once every two days. The city is also sealed off, meaning that people cannot leave without special permission.

Xi’an reported 155 new locally transmitted cases on Wednesday, and a total of about 1,000 cases in the latest outbreak.

The numbers pale in comparison to outbreaks elsewhere in the world, but are significant for China, which continues to follow a policy of trying to eradicate the coronavirus. That has resulted in widespread lockdowns to cut the virus's spread.

China has reported a total of 101,890 cases and 4,636 deaths since the pandemic began.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Live updates: Masks to be mandatory outdoors in Paris

    Residents and tourists in Paris will be required to wear face masks outdoors starting Friday as France sees a surge of COVID-19 infections fueled by the omicron variant

  • Blinken demands Hong Kong authorities free detained Stand News staff: "Journalism is not sedition"

    Hong Kong police announced Thursday they've formally charged two people with "conspiracy to publish seditious publications," a day after a raid on Stand News' office that's been denounced by Secretary of State Tony Blinken.Why it matters: Hong Kong previously enjoyed freedoms that saw the city "flourish as a global center for finance, trade, education, and culture," Blinken said in a statement Wednesday evening. But these have been encroached on since China's government passed a draconian nation

  • Thousands message late Chinese COVID whistleblower doctor 2 years on

    Thousands of people left messages on the social media account of the late Chinese COVID-19 whistleblower Li Wenliang on the anniversary of the day he learned of possible pneumonia-causing virus cases in Wuhan and shared the information with fellow doctors. On Dec. 30, 2019, Li, an ophthalmologist at a hospital in Wuhan where the Sars-CoV-2 virus outbreak was first detected, saw a medical report showing potential SARS coronavirus cases were confirmed in the city, he wrote in a post on his Weibo account on Jan. 31. In early January, after the information on "SARS cases" was shared in a WeChat group, Li was reprimanded by the local police, according to the same Weibo post.

  • Is Li Auto Stock A Buy Or Sell? EV Maker Reported Accelerating Sales Growth In November

    China EV stock Li Auto is trying to find its footing after a big decline. Is Li Auto stock a buy or sell now?

  • The 117th Congress Introduced 35 Bills Related to Crypto.

    The 117th Congress has introduced 35 bills in 2021 focused on cryptocurrency and blockchain policy.

  • Biden and Putin talk, Denver shooting, COVID on cruise ships, wild weather: 5 things to know Thursday

    Biden and Putin hold a call ahead of January's diplomatic meeting, another day of crazy weather is forecast and more news to start your Thursday.

  • China's Dec factory activity likely flat - Reuters poll

    China's factory activity likely neither grew nor shrunk in December, a Reuters poll showed, amid disruptions from COVID-19 outbreaks and as the economy lost momentum in the fourth quarter. "We expect NBS manufacturing PMI to moderate to 49.9 in December from 50.1 in November," said analysts at Goldman Sachs in a note this week, referring to the National Bureau of Statistics. The wealthy Zhejiang province, on China's eastern coast, saw a small-scale COVID-19 outbreak earlier this month, which has now subsided.

  • SenseTime’s Red-Hot Debut Makes Professor One of World’s Richest People at $4 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- SenseTime Group Inc. co-founder Tang Xiao’ou has become one of the world’s richest people, after the Chinese AI champion blew past concerns about American sanctions to surge as much as 23% on its Hong Kong debut.Most Read from BloombergGhislaine Maxwell Found Guilty in Win for Epstein VictimsMercedes Swept Up in China Internet Furor Over Models’ EyesApple Aims to Prevent Defections to Meta With Rare $180,000 Bonuses for Top TalentThe Senator Who Could Rescue Biden’s AgendaCovid Wi

  • Nio, Xpeng, Li Auto To Report December Sales As This Dark Horse Emerges In China's EV Race

    China's BYD will look to top the 100,000 vehicles mark, after setting a sixth monthly EV sales record. Nio stock eased.

  • Stocks, Futures Steady; Dollar and Treasuries Rise: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Europe edged higher along with U.S. futures on Thursday in the wake of another Wall Street all-time high on light volumes in the final days of the year. Treasury yields trimmed an advance.Most Read from BloombergGhislaine Maxwell Found Guilty in Win for Epstein VictimsMercedes Swept Up in China Internet Furor Over Models’ EyesApple Aims to Prevent Defections to Meta With Rare $180,000 Bonuses for Top TalentThe Senator Who Could Rescue Biden’s AgendaCovid With Omicron Isn

  • US sports leagues scramble amid Covid spike

    The NBA, NFL and NHL are scrambling to keep teams competing, even as Covid case rates skyrocket in the United States and Canada due to the Omicron variant.

  • How do you know COVID cases are on the rise? A Miami-Dade Walmart is temporarily closed

    If the long lines at testing sites aren’t enough of a clue that COVID cases are up, seeing your neighborhood Walmart Supercenter shut down for sanitation is another indicator.

  • Ashraf Ghani: Ex-Afghan president describes moment he fled the Taliban

    Speaking to the BBC, Ashraf Ghani tackles criticism he left Afghanistan as the Taliban closed in.

  • How well do China’s vaccines work against omicron?

    Studies suggest that the two most widely used Chinese vaccines are significantly less effective against omicron.

  • Low-vaccinated Eastern Europe braces for omicron surge

    As the fast-spreading coronavirus variant omicron rages through Western Europe, officials and experts in low-vaccinated Eastern Europe anticipate a post-holiday explosion of COVID-19 cases in much of the region. Many countries in Eastern Europe only recently emerged from infection waves that put a catastrophic strain on health care systems, and at times have tallied some of the highest pandemic death rates globally. Now, with omicron already confirmed across the region and the winter holidays bringing more community gatherings and international travel, public health officials are predicting a sharp virus surge in the coming weeks.

  • Company recalls a diabetes drug because it might have too much of a carcinogen

    Recall alert: Check your diabetes medication

  • Self-Proclaimed ‘Plague Spreader’ Dies of COVID After Boasting About Maskless Grocery Store Stunt

    via YouTubeAn Italian anti-vaxxer and COVID-denier who sparked outrage after declaring himself a “plague spreader” and boasting about how he walked around sick and maskless in a supermarket has died of COVID-19, according to local media reports.Maurizio Buratti, also known as Mauro from Mantua, died in a Verona hospital Monday, just a few weeks after being hospitalized. He was 61.Buratti’s condition took a turn for the worse, perhaps unsurprisingly, after he called in to the Zanzara radio progra

  • They were so careful, for so long. They got covid anyway.

    WASHINGTON - Fareha Ahmed had been cautious since the beginning of the pandemic. She had eaten in restaurants only three times. She and her husband were vaccinated and boosted, and their 7-year-old got vaccinated in November as soon as he was eligible. In mid-December, Ahmed, 39, who lives in Washington, D.C., met a former colleague for an outdoor lunch. A few days later, the family attended an indoor gathering for the first time with other families, to bake Christmas cookies. Then covid caught

  • Woman Isolates in Airplane Bathroom for 5 Hours After Testing Positive for COVID Mid-Flight

    A Michigan teacher discovered she had tested positive after feeling ill and taking her own rapid test on her way to Iceland

  • COVID is taxing our hospitals, but there’s a simple solution | Commentary

    An emergency room physician I know at Wesley Medical Center recently told me that in his two decades of emergency medicine he had never seen a preventable disease consuming all of their resources. He went on to say that COVID is causing a backlog of sick, admitted patients to be held in the hallways of the emergency department, sometimes for up to eight hours