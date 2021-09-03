Officials: Proposed tax increase seen as quality of life issue

Sep. 3—ANDERSON — For those local officials involved in the criminal justice system, a request for an increase in taxes is matter of building a safer community with an effective system.

With the Madison County Council considering a new .2% correctional facility income tax, the criminal justice officials are also seeking a .3% increase in the public safety income tax.

Implementation of the tax increase would require a majority vote of the county, cities and town councils by Oct. 31.

"We're the most underfunded system in the state," Prosecutor Rodney Cummings said. "It's about improving the quality of life in the community."

He said that lack of funding and resources has a direct impact on the type of crimes taking place in Madison County.

Sheriff Scott Mellinger said the tax is for public safety.

"This will make for a safer community," he said.

The officials in the criminal justice system will work in a cooperative effort on how the funds are spent to reduce redundancies and operate more effectively, Mellinger said.

Bryan Williams, chief public defender, said improving public safety is like investing in schools.

"It creates a better quality of life," he said.

Williams said victims of crimes see how slow the process is moving because of the high caseload.

"In the future we can move cases faster, which benefits everyone," he said.

Chief Judge David Happe, Madison Circuit Court Division 4, said he understands that nobody likes higher taxes.

"It's making an investment to make the criminal justice system more efficient," he said.

The officials contend the entire criminal justice system has been underfunded in the county for decades and the impact is the loss of experienced employees and a backlogged court system.

The officials compared the budget for Madison County with similarly populated counties like Monroe, Delaware and Johnson counties.

That comparison showed Madison County sends 197% more people to the Indiana Department of Corrections; deals with 286% more murder cases; has 63% more major felony cases; and conducts 180% more jury trials.

They contend Madison County's general fund budget of approximately $37.5 million for 2020 is 5.2% higher than similar counties, but the Sheriff's Department receives 10% less funding; 27% less funding for the jail; 30% less in the prosecutor's office; 19% less for public defenders; and 18% less funding for the courts.

A .3% increase in the public safety income tax would raise approximately $8 million that would be shared between the county and the cities and towns.

It would mean an additional $3 million for the county and would provide $1.5 million for the criminal justice system starting in 2022.

Happe said it has been recognized the criminal justice system has been underfunded.

"We're not able to keep employees and the necessary infrastructure," he said. "It has reached a crisis point."

Happe said this year the court system has lost 50% of its court reporters who have left for higher paying jobs outside of county government.

"Salaries have been stagnant and not keeping up with the cost of living," he said. "The state is making more demands and we expect people to do the work."

Happe said in 2010, a court employee was paid $14.97 an hour and over the past 11 years received a pay increase of $1.79. The the inflation rate for those 11 years, however, should have resulted in a pay increase of $3.89 to keep pace with the cost of living.

Cummings said it's difficult to find and retain competent employees.

"All the agencies are underfunded," he said.

Williams said the county is at a risk of losing 40% reimbursement from the state for not being in compliance on caseload numbers and public defenders.

"We're always teetering on being out of compliance," he said. "We need two public defenders or risk losing $800,000 to $1 million from the state."

Mellinger said an increase in tax revenues would allow the department to put the vision for operating at work and not have to deal with a daily crisis.

"It's technology that is available now that we can't afford," he said. "That technology will help prevent crime and can help in other areas like locating missing persons."

Ken de la Bastide