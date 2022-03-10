Officials pull GoPro from Colorado lake. Now search is on for a mystery paddleboarder

An abandoned GoPro kickstarted a search for a mystery paddleboarder.

The person was having a peaceful day at a Colorado state park. The skies were blue, and the water seemed peaceful, video from the GoPro showed.

The paddleboarder still crashed, however, and went tumbling into the water. They weren’t seen again on video.

Now, officials are searching for them.

“As we’ve been cleaning up the shoreline, which is typically underwater, we found a GoPro of your trip to Highline Lake,” Highline Lake State Park posted on Facebook March 8. “It was not reported to our staff to log in our Lost and Found but we’d still like to return it to you.”

Officials are following some clues left behind in the footage. The person must like paddle boarding, and they know the date the person visited the park.

Additionally, they know the person must’ve had a good time in Las Vegas shortly before their paddle boarding trip.

“Based on the videos, it appears you had a nice, relaxing trip to the park after your trip to Vegas,” officials said.

If the mystery paddleboarder emails state park officials with the date they visited and the model of the GoPro, they can get their camera back.

Officials said if something is ever lost at the park, the owner should report it to the visitor center so it can be returned if found.

“In the last month we’ve been able to return three wallets, three sets of keys, and numerous credit cards which would have been underwater if not for our barrier net project,” officials said.

Highline Lake is “an oasis in the desert” in the Grand Junction area, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said. The park is about 80 miles northeast of Moab, Utah, a popular tourist destination.

