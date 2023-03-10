Officials push importance of Crimeline while looking for leads in recent Orlando shooting

Police are hoping someone has the information that leads to an arrest in the murder of Angela Washington.

On Thursday, Orlando detectives joined Washington’s son along with Crimeline to make a new appeal.

Police said the 61-year-old mom and Army veteran was not the intended target of a shooting last month outside a shopping center on North Lane.

Officials said there were less than five tips called before the news conference yesterday. Though that number has gone up a bit, it’s still nowhere near where it needs to be.

The director said in more than 45 years of operating Crimeline in Central Florida, those tips have made a huge difference.

A $10,000 reward for information about the case, or the dark-colored Mazda 3 involved, is being offered. Surveillance video shows the bullet that killed Washington was fired from across the street out of the window of the Sedan.

According to police, the intended target was likely someone in a group standing outside of an Orlando convenience store.

Crimeline Executive Director Barb Bergin said the power of Crimeline is the anonymity.

“You’re protected,” she said. “We don’t know IP addresses, we don’t capture phone numbers. We have none of that.”

In the 45 years that Crimeline has operated across Central Florida, 209,000 anonymous tips have come in. They’ve helped close over 21,000 cases and have led to 16,000 arrests.

“If you’re tired of the violence we’re seeing, and the crimes we’re seeing, use the tool,” Bergin said. “Make the report and then go about your day and nobody will know you made the call.”

