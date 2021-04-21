Officials race to empty reservoir to eliminate "voracious predator"

??? Guest
·3 min read

Mesa County, Colorado — The complete draining of a western slope reservoir is underway in an effort to rid the small lake of northern pike before the illegally introduced predators devour four species of endangered fish that have been recovering there for more than three decades, CBS Denver reports.

The northern pike were first spotted at the Mack Mesa Reservoir by anglers last fall, according to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

CPW officials conducted an immediate sample count and removed several adult northern pike. Additional fish were later discovered during a time when northern pike are known to spawn.

"Northern pike are a voracious predator that cannot be managed in Mack Mesa," explained Ben Felt, CPW's aquatic biologist for the Grand Junction area.

CPW officials suspect someone illegally transported and released northern pike into Mack Mesa. "Someone trying to selfishly create a place to catch their own favorite fish," the agency stated in a press release.

"Movement and stocking of fish into Colorado waters by private individuals without CPW approval is against the law," said Area Wildlife Manager Kirk Oldham. "In addition, CPW does not stock northern pike in western Colorado waters because the species is a significant threat to native fish that are found only in the Colorado River basin."

A three-state pact, the Upper Colorado River Recovery Program, was initiated in 1988 to recover humpback chub, razorback sucker, bonytail and Colorado pikeminnow, four fish reported to be on the brink of extinction at that time. Mack Mesa is part of that network.

Northern pike / Credit: CBS Denver / National Park Service
Northern pike / Credit: CBS Denver / National Park Service

Efforts to drain Mack Mesa began earlier this month. It will be emptied until all the fish in it can be caught. The pike will be eliminated while the other species will be transferred to nearby Highline Lake.

Mack Mesa will be re-stocked with trout, largemouth bass, black crappie, bluegill, and channel catfish.

"We hope to get ahold of some large brood fish to make sure that Mack Mesa will be immediately fishable by anglers in May," said Highline Lake State Park Manager Alan Martinez. "This disruption for anglers is unfortunate and we hope anyone who loves Mack Mesa will help us keep an eye out for anyone who might illegally move fish here or anywhere else."

Officials considered closing Mack Mesa for the duration of the fishing season but ultimately decided not to for several reasons, including a full closure "being too punitive to the many responsible anglers that enjoy the lake."

However, any problems that arise in the draining and removal operation may result in that full closure of the lake to fishing or the suspension of stocking any fish in Mack Mesa.

"This is an unfortunate situation, and one that CPW would prefer not to be in," said Northwest Region Senior Aquatic Biologist Lori Martin.

Both Mack Mesa and Highline Lake are part of Highline State Park and are located about 10 miles east of the Colorado-Utah border, north of Grand Junction, in far western central Colorado.

Minnesota Governor Walz on Chauvin guilty verdict, push for criminal justice reforms

"A piece of justice for us all": Eric Garner's mom reacts to trial verdict in George Floyd killing

George Floyd's brother Philonise, family lawyer Ben Crump react to Derek Chauvin's guilty verdict

Recommended Stories

  • NatGeo's ‘Secrets of the Whales’ surfaces little-known facts

    When a killer whale slowly circled back toward wildlife photographer Brian Skerry in the middle of the ocean after discarding the giant sting ray it was devouring, panic is not what came to mind: “Part of my brain is thinking, ‘I can’t believe what I’m seeing,’” recalled Skerry. “The latest greatest science is showing that they have cultures, they have traditions,” said Skerry, who released a book of the same title earlier this month. Executive produced by Academy Award-winning director James Cameron and narrated by Oscar nominee Sigourney Weaver, the series is split into four episodes focusing individually on orcas (killer whales), humpbacks and belugas, with the final episode featuring both sperm whales and narwhals.

  • Man who tried sex act on stepdaughter, 7, jailed and caned

    A man who tried to force a sexual act on his seven-year-old stepdaughter was sentenced to eight years and six months' jail and 12 strokes of the cane on Wednesday (21 April).

  • Indonesian military says submarine missing with 53 on board

    Indonesia's navy is searching for a submarine that went missing north of the resort island of Bali with 53 people on board, the military said Wednesday. Military chief Hadi Tjahjanto said the KRI Nanggala 402 was participating in a training exercise when it missed a scheduled reporting call. The submarine is believed to have disappeared in waters about 60 miles (95 kilometers) north of Bali, he said.

  • ‘I’m not your food’: Wyoming jogger reasons with bear in face-off

    Runner talked his way out of being mauled by large bear that pursued him for several minutes in Grand Teton national park A runner talked his way out of a face-off with a large bear that pursued him for several minutes in Grand Teton national park in Wyoming, a showdown the runner captured in a three-minute video that went viral. Evan Matthews said he often sees bears on his runs, but none had dared to come so close. “This one was interested in me, so I had to change its mind,” he wrote. Rather than use his bear spray, which he deemed a last resort, Matthews opted to reason with his ursine inquisitor. In the video, the “cinnamon phase” black bear is seen stepping out of the woods and on to a road, despite Matthews’ stern objections. “Hey – no!” Matthews shouts. “I don’t care if you’re hungry. I’m not your food.” The bear continues to advance. “Sure,” Matthews says, “we could take a walk if you want. You don’t get any closer, though.” One defense experts say can ward off bears in the wild is to play dead. But Matthews chose not to do so, both because this was a black bear and because, he said, a solo bear with this much interest in a person “is not trying to eliminate a threat – it is trying to find an easy target. Don’t be one.” Matthews retreated towards his car and continued talking to the bear, seeking to convince it he was human and “not to be mistaken with any other animal”. After stalking the runner for half a mile, the bear ran back into the woods. “Well, now, that’s the first time I’ve been kind of run up on by a bear,” Matthews chuckled. “That was exciting.”

  • Savannah Guthrie undergoes 'one last' eye surgery after 2019 injury

    "One last teeny tiny eye surgery and I’m back in business!!!" the "Today" show anchor wrote Tuesday.

  • The Death of George Floyd Reignited a Movement. What Happens Now?

    George Floyd had been dead only hours before the movement began. Driven by a terrifying video and word-of-mouth, people flooded the South Minneapolis intersection where he was killed shortly after Memorial Day, demanding an end to police violence against Black Americans. The moment of collective grief and anger swiftly gave way to a yearlong, nationwide deliberation on what it means to be Black in America. First came protests, in large cities and small towns across the nation, becoming the largest mass protest movement in U.S. history. Then, over the next several months, nearly 170 Confederate symbols were renamed or removed from public spaces. The Black Lives Matter slogan was claimed by a nation grappling with Floyd’s death. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Over the next 11 months, calls for racial justice would touch seemingly every aspect of American life on a scale that historians say had not happened since the civil rights movement of the 1960s. On Tuesday, Derek Chauvin, the white police officer who knelt on Floyd, was convicted of two counts of murder as well as manslaughter. The verdict brought some solace to activists for racial justice who had been riveted to the courtroom drama for the past several weeks. But for many Black Americans, real change feels elusive, particularly given how relentlessly the killing of Black men by the police has continued, including the recent shooting death of Daunte Wright in a Minneapolis suburb. There are also signs of backlash: Legislation that would reduce voting access, protect the police and effectively criminalize public protests has sprung up in Republican-controlled state legislatures. Otis Moss III, pastor of Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago, said to call what had transpired over the past year a racial reckoning was not right. “Reckoning suggests that we are truly struggling with how to re-imagine everything from criminal justice to food deserts to health disparities — we are not doing that,” he said. Tuesday’s guilty verdict, he said, “is addressing a symptom, but we have not yet dealt with the disease.” Moments before the verdict was announced, Derrick Johnson, president of the NAACP, called Floyd’s death “a Selma, Alabama, moment for America.” What happened in Selma in 1965 “with the world watching demonstrated the need for the passage of the 1965 Voting Right Act,” he said. “What we witnessed last year with the killing of George Floyd should be the catalyst for broad reform in policing in this nation.” The entire arc of the Floyd case — from his death and the protests through the trial and conviction of Chauvin — played out against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, which further focused attention on the nation’s racial inequities: People of color were among those hardest hit by the virus and by the economic dislocation that followed. And for many, Floyd’s death carried the weight of other episodes of police violence over the past decade, a list that includes the deaths of Eric Garner, Laquan McDonald, Michael Brown and Breonna Taylor. In the months after Floyd’s death, some change has been concrete. Scores of policing reform laws were introduced at the state level. Corporations pledged billions to racial equity causes, and the NFL apologized for its failure to support protests against police violence by its Black players. Even the backlash was different. Racist statements by dozens of public officials, from mayors to fire chiefs, related to Floyd’s death — perhaps tolerated before — cost them their jobs and sent others to anti-racism training. And, at least at first, American views on a range of questions related to racial inequality and policing shifted to a degree rarely seen in opinion polling. Americans, and white Americans in particular, became much more likely than in recent years to support the Black Lives Matter movement, to say that racial discrimination is a big problem and to say that excessive police force disproportionately harms African Americans. Floyd’s death, most Americans agreed early last summer, was part of a broader pattern — not an isolated episode. A New York Times poll of registered voters in June showed that more than 1 in 10 had attended protests. And at the time, even Republican politicians in Washington were voicing support for police reform. But the shift proved fleeting for Republicans — both elected leaders and voters. As some protests turned destructive and as Donald Trump’s reelection campaign began using those scenes in political ads, polls showed white Republicans retreating in their views that discrimination is a problem. Increasingly in the campaign, voters were given a choice: They could stand for racial equity or with law-and-order. Republican officials once vocal about Floyd fell silent. “If you were on the Republican side, which is really the Trump side of this equation, then the message became, ‘No we can’t acknowledge that that was appalling because we will lose ground,’” said Patrick Murray, the director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute. “‘Our worldview is it’s us against them. And those protesters are going to be part of the them.’” Floyd’s death did, however, drive some changes, at least for now, among non-Republican white Americans in their awareness of racial inequality and support for reforms. And it helped cement the movement of college-educated suburban voters, already dismayed by what they saw as Trump’s race-baiting, toward the Democratic Party. “The year 2020 is going to go down in our history books as a very significant, very catalytic time,” said David Bailey, whose Richmond, Virginia-based nonprofit, Arrabon, helps churches around the country do racial reconciliation work. “People’s attitudes have changed at some level. We don’t know fully all of what that means. But I am hopeful I am seeing something different.” But even among Democratic leaders, including mayors and President Joe Biden, dismay over police violence has often been paired with warnings that protesters avoid violence too. That association — linking Black political anger and violence — is deeply rooted in America and has not been broken in the past year, said Davin Phoenix, a political scientist at the University of California, Irvine. “Before Black people even get a chance to process their feelings of trauma and grief, they’re being told by people they elected to the White House — that they put into power — ‘Don’t do this, don’t do that,’” Phoenix said. “I would love if more politicians, at least those that claim to be allied, turn to the police and say, ‘Don’t do this, don’t do that.’” The protests that followed Floyd’s death became part of the increasingly acrimonious American conversation over politics. Most were peaceful, but there was looting and property damage in some cities, and those images circulated frequently on television and social media. Republicans cited the protests as an example of the left losing control. Blue Lives Matter flags hung from houses last fall. When support for Trump boiled over into violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, conservatives expressed anger at what they said was a double standard for how the two movements had been treated. Biden took office in January vowing to make racial equity central to every element of his agenda — to how coronavirus vaccines are distributed, where federal infrastructure is built, how climate policies are crafted. He quickly made changes any Democratic administration most likely would have made, restoring police consent decrees and fair housing rules. But, in a sign of the unique moment in which Biden was elected — and his debt to Black voters in elevating him — his administration has also made more novel moves, like declaring racism a serious threat to public health and singling out Black unemployment as a gauge of the economy’s health. What opinion polling has not captured well is whether white liberals will change the behaviors — like opting for segregated schools and neighborhoods — that reinforce racial inequality. Even as the outcry over Floyd’s death has raised awareness of it, other trends tied to the pandemic have only exacerbated that inequality. That has been true not just as Black families and workers have been disproportionately hurt by the pandemic, but also as white students have fared better amid remote education and as white homeowners have gained wealth in a frenzied housing market. In a national sample of white Americans this year, Jennifer Chudy, a political scientist at Wellesley College, found that even the most racially sympathetic were more likely to endorse limited, private actions. These included educating oneself about racism or listening to people of color rather than, for example, choosing to live in a racially diverse community or bringing racial issues to the attention of elected officials and policymakers. Still, historians say it is hard to overstate the galvanizing effect of Floyd’s death on public discourse, not just on policing but also on how racism is embedded in the policies of public and private institutions. Some Black business leaders have spoken in unusually personal terms about their own experiences with racism, with some calling out the business world for doing far too little over the years — “Corporate America has failed Black America,” said Darren Walker, the president of the Ford Foundation and a board member at PepsiCo, Ralph Lauren and Square — and dozens of brands made commitments to diversify their workforces. Public outcries over racism in the United States erupted across the world, spurring protest in the streets of Berlin, London, Paris and Vancouver, British Columbia, and in capitals in Africa, Latin America and the Middle East. White Americans unfamiliar with the concept of structural racism drove books on the topic to the top of bestseller lists. The protests against police violence over the last year were more racially diverse than those that followed other police shootings of Black men, women and children over the past decade, said Robin D.G. Kelley, a historian of protest movements at the University of California, Los Angeles. And unlike in the past, they propelled defunding the police — the most far-reaching demand to transform policing — to the mainstream. “We had more organizing, more people in the streets, more people saying, ‘It’s not enough to fix the system, it needs to be taken down and replaced,’” Kelley said. Organizers worked to turn the energy of the protests into real political power by pushing vast voter registrations. By the fall, racial justice was a campaign issue too. Mostly Democratic candidates addressed racial disparities in their campaigns, including calling for police reform, the dismantling of cash bail systems and the creation of civilian review boards. “We will forever look back at this moment in American history. George Floyd’s death created a new energy around making changes, though it’s not clear how lasting they will be,” said Rashad Robinson, president of Color of Change. “His death pushed racial justice to the forefront and brought a multiracial response like never before, but we must remember this is about making Chauvin accountable and the work of making systemic changes.” One clear policy outcome has been changes to policing. More than 30 states have passed new police oversight and reform laws since Floyd’s killing, giving states more authority and putting long-powerful police unions on the defensive. The changes include restricting the use of force, overhauling disciplinary systems, installing more civilian oversight and requiring transparency around misconduct cases. Still, systems of policing are complex and entrenched and it remains to be seen how much the legislation will change the way things work on the ground. “America is a deeply racist place, and it’s also progressively getting better — both are true,” said Bailey, the racial reconciliation worker in Richmond. “You are talking about a 350-year problem that’s only a little more than 50 years toward correction.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • AnnaLynne McCord reveals she has dissociative identity disorder. Experts explain what that means.

    The "90210" actress opened up about her disorder for the first time.

  • If you take this popular supplement, stop now, because it’s actually Viagra

    I've written at length about the ridiculous and troubling trend of "all-natural male enhancement" supplements being recalled. They have the most ridiculous names and they're sold by companies you've never heard of and probably can't pronounce. They almost always are imported from overseas where drug regulations are more relaxed and, more often than not, they include prescription drugs that could be harmful to your health. Now, to absolutely nobody's surprise, the FDA has issued yet another recall for two supplements that promise drug-free performance boosts but are actually just prescription drugs themselves. Premium OrgaZen 7000 and Ginseng Power 5000 are distributed by a "company" called NS NY Distributor Inc, and both of them promise over-the-counter male performance enhancement. As we've seen a million times before, the pills aren't actually natural supplements but instead come packed with sildenafil and/or tadalafil, which are the active ingredients in Viagra and Cialis, respectively. I'm completely shocked. From the FDA's recall alert: NS NY Distributor Inc is voluntarily recalling all lots within expiry of Premium Orgazen 7000 and Ginseng Power 5000 capsules to the consumer level. FDA analyses has found the products to contain undeclared sildenafil and/or tadalafil. Sildenafil and tadalafil are known as phosphodiesterase (PDE-5) inhibitors found in FDA approved products for the treatment of male erectile dysfunction. The presence of sildenafil and/or tadalafil in Premium OrgaZen 7000 and Ginseng Power 5000 makes them unapproved new drugs for which the safety and efficacy have not been established and therefore subject to recall. Calling the recall "voluntary" is humorous since the company has no other choice. You can't sell prescription drugs over the counter just because you labeled them as supplements. It doesn't work that way, but as we've seen before these "companies" really don't care. They'll shut down, come up with another goofy brand name, and sell the exact same pills they're now recalling, just with different packaging. Over the years the FDA has cracked down on dozens and dozens of these brands (which are rarely trademarked and come in packaging that makes them appealing to the eye when they're sitting on the counter of a gas station), but the problem persists. They still end up being sold at retailers around the country and even online via Amazon and other outlets. It's absurd, but they just keep getting away with it. Honestly, if you're taking these kinds of supplements because you don't want to have an uncomfortable conversation with your doctor, you're just putting your health at risk. Getting real treatment for erectile dysfunction is your best bet, and trusting these random imported pills with names like "OrgaZen" will either do absolutely nothing or, if they contain unregulated prescription drugs, you could end up doing serious harm to your body. Stay safe and get your medicine from a doctor instead of the gas station clerk.

  • Khloe Kardashian Elevates Her Sleek Bathing Suit With Invisible Sandals From Her Own Label

    The new heels drop this week in inclusive sizing.

  • Jane Fonda dishes on the best kiss she's ever had: 'I never had a kiss like that ever since'

    On Tuesday’s "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Jane Fonda revealed the best kiss she ever had.

  • Ellen DeGeneres Admits Having Multiple "Weed Drinks" Right Before Driving Portia de Rossi to the Hospital

    Ellen DeGeneres explained why she consumed a number of "weed drinks" right before suddenly needing to rush wife Portia de Rossi to the hospital for an emergency appendectomy.

  • A Virginia police officer was fired after donating to Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse's legal defense fund

    Officer William Kelly of the Norfolk Police Department was among four public employees who donated to Rittenhouse, The Guardian reported last week.

  • The livestream launch of the MyPillowGuy's "free speech" social media site is a glorious disaster, everyone

    We’re on Day Two of Mike Lindell’s livestream “launch” of Frank, the MAGA cultist MyPillow CEO’s new “free speech” “social media” “platform.” We feel compelled to use so many quotations because there are many addendums to that statement. “Launch” is being generous, given that technical difficulties made it initially impossible for visitors to sign up for the service—Mike blames this on Antifa hackers, for what it’s worth (which is nothing). “Free speech” needs an asterisk, too, because Lindell at one point alleged, “You don’t get to use the four swear words: the c-word, the n-word, the f-word, or God’s name in vain.” So there’s that. “Social media” also needs clarification, because: see “launch.”

  • How the GOP Is Creating Harsher Penalties for Protesters

    Republican legislators in Oklahoma and Iowa have passed bills granting immunity to drivers whose vehicles strike and injure protesters in public streets. A Republican proposal in Indiana would bar anyone convicted of unlawful assembly from holding state employment, including elected office. A Minnesota bill would prohibit those convicted of unlawful protesting from receiving student loans, unemployment benefits or housing assistance. And in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed sweeping legislation this week that toughened existing laws governing public disorder and created a harsh new level of infractions — a bill he’s called “the strongest anti-looting, anti-rioting, pro-law-enforcement piece of legislation in the country.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The measures are part of a wave of new anti-protest legislation, sponsored and supported by Republicans, in the 11 months since Black Lives Matter protests swept the country following the death of George Floyd. The Minneapolis police officer who killed Floyd, Derek Chauvin, was convicted on Tuesday on murder and manslaughter charges, a cathartic end to weeks of tension. But while Democrats seized on Floyd’s death last May to highlight racism in policing and other forms of social injustice, Republicans responded to a summer of protests by proposing a raft of punitive new measures governing the right to lawfully assemble. GOP lawmakers in 34 states have introduced 81 anti-protest bills during the 2021 legislative session — more than twice as many proposals as in any other year, according to Elly Page, a senior legal adviser at the International Center for Not-for-Profit Law, which tracks legislation limiting the right to protest. Some, like DeSantis, are labeling them “anti-riot” bills, conflating the right to peaceful protest with the rioting and looting that sometimes resulted from such protests. The laws carry forward the hyperbolic message Republicans have been pushing in the 11 months since Black Lives Matter protests against racial injustice swept the country: that Democrats are tolerant of violent and criminal actions from those who protest against racial injustice. And the legislation underscores the extent to which support for law enforcement personnel and opposition to protests have become part of the bedrock of GOP orthodoxy and a likely pillar of the platform the party will take into next year’s midterms. “This is consistent with the general trend of legislators’ responding to powerful and persuasive protests by seeking to silence them rather than engaging with the message of the protests,” said Vera Eidelman, a lawyer at the American Civil Liberties Union. “If anything, the lesson from the last year, and decades, is not that we need to give more tools to police and prosecutors, it’s that they abuse the tools they already have.” Laws already exist to punish rioting, and civil rights advocates worry that the new bills violate rights of lawful assembly and free speech protected under the First Amendment. The overwhelming majority of last summer’s nationwide Black Lives Matter protests were peaceful — more than 96% involved no property damage or police injuries, according to The Washington Post, which also found that police officers or counterprotesters often instigated violence. Most of the protests held across Florida last summer were also peaceful, though a few in Miami, Tampa and Jacksonville produced some episodes of violence, including the burning of a police car and a sporting goods store. Still, as they embraced the bill that DeSantis signed into law, Republican leaders expressed scorn for cities that trim police budgets and tolerate protesters who disrupt business and traffic. “We weren’t going to allow Florida to become Seattle,” said Chris Sprowls, a Republican who is the speaker of the Florida House, mentioning cities where protests lasted for months last year and demonstrators frequently clashed with the police. “We were not going to allow Florida to become Portland.” The Florida law imposes harsher penalties for existing public disorder crimes, turning misdemeanor offenses into felonies, creating new felony offenses and preventing defendants from being released on bail until they have appeared before a judge. A survey conducted in January by Ryan D. Tyson, a Republican pollster, found broad support in the state for harsher penalties against protesters “who damage personal and business property or assault law enforcement.” But the law goes further. If a local government chooses to decrease its law enforcement budget — to “defund the police,” as DeSantis put it — the measure provides a new mechanism for a prosecutor or a city or county commissioner to appeal the reduction to the state. The law also increases penalties for taking down monuments, including Confederate ones, making the offense a second-degree felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison. It makes it easier for anyone who injures a protester, such as by driving into a crowd, to escape civil liability. State Sen. Shevrin D. Jones, a Democrat from Broward County and a vocal critic of the law, noted that DeSantis had been quick to emphasize how necessary the bill was the day after the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol but had made no mention of that event during Monday’s bill signing, focusing solely on the summer protests. That was evidence, he said, that bills aimed at punishing protesters were disproportionately targeting people of color. “This bill is racist at its core,” Jones said. So far, three bills aimed at limiting protests have been signed into law — Florida’s and new laws in Arkansas and Kansas that target protesters who seek to disrupt oil pipelines. Others are likely to come soon. In Oklahoma, Republican lawmakers last week sent legislation to Gov. Kevin Stitt that would criminalize the unlawful blocking of a public street and grant immunity to drivers who strike and injure protesters during a riot. Last June, a pickup truck carrying a horse trailer drove through a crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters on a Tulsa freeway, injuring several people and leaving one paralyzed. The driver, who said he had sped up because he feared for the safety of his family, was not charged. The bill’s author, state Sen. Rob Standridge, said the Tulsa incident had prompted him to seek immunity for drivers who strike protesters. He said Tuesday he wasn’t aware of any drivers who had been charged after striking protesters in Oklahoma. “My hope is that this law never is utilized,” he said in an interview. Carly Atchison, a spokeswoman for Stitt, declined to say whether he would sign the bill, which passed with veto-proof majorities. Tiffany Crutcher, whose twin brother, Terence Crutcher, was shot and killed in 2016 by a Tulsa police officer who was later acquitted on a manslaughter charge, said the Oklahoma proposal represents Republican efforts to extend the Trump administration’s hostility toward people of color. Crutcher said she was convinced that if Stitt signed the legislation, it would be applied in harsher terms against those protesting racial injustice than for white protesters demonstrating for gun rights or against abortion. “We all know that over the last four years that we saw white supremacy, bigotry and racism show its ugly head in so many forms,” said Crutcher, who quit her job as an orthopedist to work for racial justice after the death of her brother. “This is the continuation of the Trump administration that showed us every day that Black lives didn’t matter.” While Republican lawmakers present the anti-protest legislation as support for the police, law enforcement agencies don’t necessarily back the new proposals. The Iowa bills, part of a law enforcement package proposed by Gov. Kim Reynolds, would strip local governments of state funding if cities and counties defund their own law enforcement budgets — something that no Iowa jurisdiction has sought to do. And state lawmakers cut a proposal by Reynolds to track police-stop data by race. The state’s police departments didn’t ask for new tools to crack down on protesters or grant immunity to drivers who strike protesters marching in streets, said Kellie Paschke, a lobbyist for the Iowa Peace Officers Association, an umbrella group for the police. In Kentucky, where protests following the police killing of Breonna Taylor lasted for months last year, the state Senate passed a bill that would make it a crime to insult or taunt a police officer with “offensive or derisive” words or gestures that would have “a direct tendency to provoke a violent response.” The measure would have required that those arrested on such a charge be held in jail for at least 48 hours — a provision that does not automatically apply to those arrested on murder, rape or arson charges in Kentucky. Though the legislation died in the statehouse over bipartisan concerns about free speech, the bill’s lead sponsor, state Sen. Danny Carroll, a Republican who is a retired police officer, said he planned to refile it next session. Carroll said the bill was needed to ensure community safety and protect law enforcement personnel. “They are under attack constantly,” he said, noting that police officers decades ago could “arrest someone for cussing them out,” until court rulings curtailed such police powers. In the hours after DeSantis signed the Florida bill on Monday, as the nation awaited the Chauvin verdict, progressive community organizers in the state worried about how law enforcement agencies might react to any protests that resulted from the decision. Moné Holder, senior director of advocacy and programs for Florida Rising, a social justice organization, said her team had spent a lot of time informing activists of their rights under their new law. “It’s a tactic to silence our voices,” she said. After the verdict was announced, she remained concerned about how the police would deal with community members if they chose to gather outside, to be together after an emotional year. “To console each other, to cry, to grieve,” she said. “The fact that we have to think twice about that is troublesome.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Video Shows Mountain Biker Narrowly Escaping Bear Attack in Montana

    The now-viral video actually took place close to a year ago. The biker was reportedly fortunate enough to evade the massive predator and make it down the hill.

  • Sheriff: Woman purposely drove into teens playing basketball

    A white North Carolina woman was charged with driving her car into a yard where three Black teenagers were playing basketball, injuring one of them. A Pitt County Sheriff's Office news release said deputies responded Sunday afternoon to a report of a child intentionally hit by a car in Greenville. The news release said that Daina Renee Forrest, 35, of Greenville, had been driving around and threatening the three teens by waving a knife and cursing.

  • 100 days in, please go home now, Idaho legislators, before this session gets even worse

    This is shaping up to be the longest — and worst — session in Idaho history, writes the editorial board.

  • After another cordial White House infrastructure meeting, GOP is still a no on raising corporate taxes

    President Biden hosted another bipartisan group of 10 lawmakers on Monday to discuss his infrastructure proposal, and once again everyone said the meeting was cordial and respectful, Biden and his guests expressed a willingness to compromise on the size and scope of the bill, and the Republicans said they won't support raising the corporate tax rate to pay for the package. Biden wants to raise the corporate tax rate to 28 percent, from 21 percent, to fund $2.25 trillion in spending. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) has suggested a 25 percent rate, and there's speculation Democrats will settle around that number. "You could see a 2 or 3 percent increase — maybe not all the way to 28 but 25," Rep. Charlie Crist (D-Fla.), who was at Monday's meeting, told The Wall Street Journal. GOP lawmakers were "more in favor of user fees so that whoever was benefiting from that particular infrastructure project would be paying for it in the long run," said Rep. Carlos Giménez (R-Fla.), another participant. Sens. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and John Hoeven (R-N.D.) both said after the meeting they favor paying for new infrastructure with gas taxes, user fees, and other mechanisms that don't hit corporations. "There is broad support for infrastructure, and I believe a bipartisan bill is possible, but we need to find agreement to make these updates in a targeted way that doesn't raise taxes," Hoeven said. Biden opposes user fees, gas taxes, or any other funding mechanism that hits the middle class, and the opposition from Romney and Hoeven suggests he'll get no GOP support for raising corporate taxes, Axios says. Biden told Republicans he won't wait forever for a counteroffer. "He'd like for the Republicans to, you know, for us to come back with some kind of proposal on infrastructure by about mid-May," Giménez said. Meanwhile, "progressives are warning the president not to get too attached to his GOP friends," Politico reports. Biden "should approach the negotiations with an open mind and an open heart, but he should not delay," Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said. "We can't end up months from now with no real progress and no real infrastructure bill." "I personally don't think the Republicans are serious about addressing the major crises facing this country," added Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). "Maybe I'm wrong, but we're certainly not going to wait for an indefinite period of time. ... They have something to say? Now is the time to say it." More stories from theweek.comThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingAll 40 movies nominated for an Oscar this year, rankedLate night hosts half-seriously lament that 4/20 just isn't the high holiday it used to be

  • Ohio police kill Black teenage girl seen threatening others with knife

    Police in Columbus, Ohio, on Tuesday fatally shot a Black teenage girl they confronted as she lunged at two people with a knife, as seen in police video footage of the encounter, authorities said. The incident, sparking street protests in Ohio's largest city, came as the nation was focused on the guilty verdict a Minneapolis jury returned against a white former Minneapolis police officer charged with murdering George Floyd last year by kneeling on his neck. Releasing police body-camera video of Tuesday's shooting hours later, the interim Columbus police chief, Michael Woods, said officers involved there were responding to an emergency-911 call from someone who reported an attempted stabbing at a home on the city's southeast side.

  • What left this ‘footprint’ in rock on the Appalachian Trail? It’s not what it seems

    It wasn’t a dinosaur, experts say.