Officials recover man's body from Willamette River in Eugene

Eugene Springfield Fire recovered the body of a deceased adult male in the Willamette River near Knickerbocker Bridge Wednesday, according to Eugene Police.

Eugene Police, Eugene Springfield Fire, the Lane County Sheriff's Office and the Lane County medical examiner responded to the scene at 10:52 a.m. Wednesday after a passerby saw the man face down in the river and contacted authorities.

Police have not identified the man and said an investigation into the circumstances related to the man's death are underway.

