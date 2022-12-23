Officials release new details about North Fort Myers house fire that claimed one life

Days after a North Fort Myers house fire claimed one of the tenants' lives, more details have come to light about the blaze that took 50,000 gallons of water to put out.

When officials with the North Fort Myers Fire District arrived on Dec. 14 to the 6100 block of King Road, one of the housemates awaited for them in the yard, warning that his friend was still inside.

As crews began to extinguish the flames, the Lee County Sheriff's Office helped secure the scene, according to the incident report from the fire district.

According to a separate sheriff's office report, when deputies arrived on scene, the housemate told them they were filling the gas generator by the stairs when it caught on fire.

The victim ran upstairs in an attempt to avoid the flames, the report indicates. The housemate was able to bring the victim downstairs, but moments later he ran back upstairs.

The surviving housemate, who couldn't get up the stairs, soon heard screaming from the stairs, officials said.

As fire officials secured the scene, the landlord arrived and told authorities he wasn't present.

Officials didn't release the victim's name.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office and State Fire Marshal continue to investigate this blaze.

