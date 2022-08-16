Officials release ID of man Richland Hills police shot dead when they say he pointed gun

Authorities on Monday released the name and age of a man whom two Richland Hills police officers shot dead last week when, police said, he raised a rifle he was carrying and pointed it at least one of them.

Darrel Hood, 32, died on Friday in a road of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. Hood pointed the rifle at police after they responded to a call about shots he had fired in the 7000 block of Hardisty Street.

The officers shot Hood near Boulevard 26 and Glenview Drive, according to Richland Hills police.

Tarrant County court records indicate Hood was charged with aggravated assault that authorities allege occurred on Wednesday.