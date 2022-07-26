Officials release name of man who died after he was shot with 3 others in Fort Worth

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of a man who was shot to death on Sunday in Fort Worth.

DeCorian Lemons, 19, died of multiple gunshot wounds, the office reported. About a half-hour after he was shot, Lemons was pronounced dead about 4:30 a.m. at John Peter Smith Hospital.

Lemons was slain in the 2300 block of South Riverside Drive at the same time three other people were shot, Fort Worth police said. The other victims survived.

Police have not announced an arrest.

The police were called to the address of a bar, but it was not clear whether the victims were inside or outside the business when they were shot. Lemons was found on the street, police said.