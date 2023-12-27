Officials release name of man killed in head-on crash Tuesday on U.S. 10 in Auburndale

AUBURNDALE – Officials have released the name of a 25-year-old Arpin man killed in a head-on collision Tuesday afternoon in Wood County.

The crash happened about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 10 near Day Road in the town of Auburndale, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office, initial information indicates Michael Baugh was driving a Toyota Corolla east behind a semi on U.S. 10, which is a four-lane divided highway. Baugh moved over to pass the semi, and there was a Toyota RAV4 traveling west in the eastbound lane, approaching the Corolla. The two vehicles collided head-on.

Baugh was pronounced dead at the scene, and a passenger in the vehicle, a 23-year-old Arpin woman, was transported to Marshfield Medical Center by Marshfield Ambulance with minor injuries.

The driver of the RAV4, a 70-year-old Arpin woman who was the only person in that vehicle, was transported to Marshfield Medical Center by Marshfield Ambulance and was in critical condition Tuesday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The crash is under investigation and being reconstructed by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

A portion of U.S. 10 was closed for about four hours Tuesday afternoon due to the crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by Marshfield Ambulance, Auburndale Fire Department and First Responders, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wood County Highway Department and Wood County Central Dispatch.

This article originally appeared on Stevens Point Journal: Officials name man killed in head-on crash on U.S. 10 in Auburndale