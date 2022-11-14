Officials: Renewed Iranian attacks in northern Iraq kill 1

SAMYA KULLAB
·1 min read

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iran renewed missile attacks on northern Iraq on Monday, targeting the bases of exiled Iranian Kurdish opposition groups and killing at least one person, local Kurdish officials said. Eight other people were wounded.

The casualty number from Iran's attacks in the northern province of Sulimaniyah in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish-run region is expected to rise, said Saman Barzanji, the regional Kurdish Health Minister.

Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard confirmed the attack and said it had targeted the bases of “terrorist groups” by drones and missiles, according to Iran’s official IRNA news agency.

A security official from the Kurdish Democratic Party of Iran, one of the exiled groups targeted on Monday, confirmed they had suffered casualties but did not provide more details. The official was not authorized to talk to the media and spoke on condition of anonymity. The party has waged an insurgency against the Iranian government since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Iran stepped up attacks targeting Kurdish opposition groups exiled in northern Iraq in September accusing them of orchestrating ongoing anti-government protests that have swept Iran over the past two months.

Those protests first focused on ending Iran’s mandatory headscarf, or hijab, but have since transformed into calls to end the country’s clerical rule.

Recommended Stories

  • Bomb explosion at popular Istanbul shopping street leaves 6 dead, dozens injured

    Six people were killed, and dozens wounded in Turkey after a bomb exploded on Istiklal Avenue, a popular tourist destination in Istanbul on Sunday.

  • What Is the Average Social Security Benefit at 65?

    For most of the last century, 65 has been considered the standard retirement age in the United States, but that doesn't mean most Americans actually retire at that age. As recently as 1992, the...

  • Workers block Colombia coal miner Cerrejon's rail access to export facility

    Colombian coal miner Cerrejon, owned by Anglo-Swiss commodities giant Glencore, said on Saturday that a group of former workers has been blocking a rail line to a key export facility on the Caribbean Coast. Blockades on roads and rail lines around the open pit mine in La Guajira - one of the largest in Colombia, which produced 23.4 million tons of coal last year - are not uncommon. In a statement, Cerrejon said the employees were let go more than 20 months ago but are demanding to get their jobs back.

  • Pence: Trump ‘endangered me and my family’

    The former vice president also described Trump's words and actions as "reckless."

  • Sunday's letters: It's DeSantis' GOP, no eye for an eye, men and pregnancy

    With his landslide victory Nov. 8, Gov. Ron DeSantis demonstrated his broad appeal to Florida voters. Now the former president must pass the torch.

  • Why I’d buy the $41,000 Kia EV6 over the $66,000 Tesla Model Y after driving the two popular electric SUVs

    The Tesla has a bigger interior and better range, but the Kia EV6 is cheaper, charges faster, and doesn't have pesky touchscreen controls.

  • Israel expands nature reserve into Mediterranean

    Israel is working to protect sections of its 170-mile coastline, a measure experts say is crucial to maintain biodiversity. (Nov. 14) (AP Video/Sam McNeil)

  • Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock

    Investors don't need to invest in risky cryptos or penny stocks to outperform the venerable index.

  • Ukraine Latest: EU to Discuss Punishing Iran Over Russia Aid

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union foreign and defense ministers meet in Brussels this week, where they’ll discuss punitive measures over Iran’s alleged drone and missile transfers to Russia. Most Read from BloombergChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftFTX Latest: Balance-Sheet Blowup Reverberates in Crypto Markets‘It’s All Gone’: FTX Bankruptcy Has Retail Traders Bracing for LossesFTX’s Balance Sheet, Hack Paint Dim Picture for User RecoveryFall of the World’s Hottest Stock Cos

  • Germany's Scholz visits Vietnam as manufacturers eye shift from China

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed energy and trade ties with Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh during a visit to Hanoi on Sunday, the first for a German leader in more than a decade. Scholz's stop in Vietnam on his way to the G20 leaders' summit in Indonesia, highlights Vietnam's growing role in global supply chains as many German firms consider diversifying their manufacturing operations by expanding their presence beyond China, their main hub in Asia.

  • Turkey’s Erdogan Finds Himself a Surprise G-20 Power Broker

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan comes to the Group of 20 summit in Bali this week with an unexpected boost from the role he’s played securing global grain supplies during Russia’s war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftFTX Latest: Balance-Sheet Blowup Reverberates in Crypto Markets‘It’s All Gone’: FTX Bankruptcy Has Retail Traders Bracing for LossesFTX’s Balance Sheet, Hack Paint Dim Picture for User RecoveryFall o

  • Suspect in custody following fatal shooting of 12-year-old, 14-year-old also injured in Colorado shooting

    Police in Colorado arrested a man in connection to a shooting that left a 12-year-old dead and a 14-year-old injured on Saturday.

  • Kenyan peacekeepers arrive in DR Congo's volatile east

    Kenyan soldiers landed in the city of Goma in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Saturday, as part of a regional military operation targeting rebels in the conflict-torn region.

  • Man who inspired 'The Terminal' dies

    Mehran Karimi Nasseri, whose story inspired the Tom Hanks film “The Terminal," has passed away.

  • Plastic Putin on tiny tank turns up in London park

    STORY: Parents and children alike reacted with surprise to the apparition of the bright red Putin sitting astride a tiny tank, a little barrel sticking out from between his knees.Colomina told Reuters he was showing the epoxy resin sculpture in various cities around the world to highlight the war in Ukraine, and what he says is Putin’s childish but dangerous behaviour. He declined to be interviewed on camera, saying he does not want to distract attention from his art.Some parents greeted the statue with enthusiasm. Beatrice Dina said of Putin: "He’s a big boy playing dangerous games."Colomina travelled to London from his native city of Toulouse. He has previously installed the statue in Paris, Barcelona and New York. His statue went on show, without the permission of city authorities, on the same day that British street artist Banksy unveiled a work in the Ukrainian town of Borodyanka.

  • NFL Germany game live tracker: Tom Brady, Buccaneers face Seahawks in historic clash

    Bucs-Seahawks in Munich is the first NFL regular season game played in Germany, and also the first international game between two division leaders. Follow along live with Yahoo Sports.

  • NYC mother, 10-year-old daughter punched on subway in unprovoked attack: 'Crazy'

    The New York City Police are asking the public for any information regarding an attack on a mother and her 10-year-old daughter riding aboard a subway train.

  • Prosecutors push 15-year sentence for Theranos' CEO Holmes

    Federal prosecutors have asked a judge to sentence disgraced Theranos CE0 Elizabeth Holmes to 15 years in prison, arguing she deserves a lengthy prison term because her massive scheme duped investors out of hundreds of millions of dollars by falsely convincing them her company had developed a revolutionary blood testing device. Calling the case “one of the most substantial white collar offenses Silicon Valley or any other District has seen,” prosecutors vehemently rejected defense attorneys' characterization that Holmes had been unfairly victimized, in part by media coverage. Holmes is set to appear for sentencing on Nov. 18 in federal court in San Jose, California, nearly a year after she was convicted of three felony counts of wire fraud and one felony count of conspiracy to commit fraud.

  • Russian forces use MLRS and heavy artillery to attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight

    Valentyn Reznichenko, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, has reported that Russian forces were relentlessly shelling three hromadas in the oblast throughout the night of 13-14 November.

  • Israel rushes to protect marine life as Mediterranean warms

    Between the cliffs and crags of Israel’s submerged prehistoric coastline, a Mediterranean ecosystem is surging back to life. Israel is blazing forward with a plan to protect sections of its 118-mile coastline, a measure experts say is crucial to maintain biodiversity and shield ecosystems from humanity. Rosh Hanikra, just south of the Lebanese border, is the centerpiece of this effort, providing what scientists believe can be a blueprint for rescuing seas ravaged by pollution, overfishing and climate change.