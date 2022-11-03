Officials say a request for police presence during Brighton Heights funeral was ‘not fulfilled’

Officials say police were asked to be at the funeral service at Destiny of Faith Church in Brighton Heights before 6 people were shot but the request was not fulfilled, as Target 11′s Rick Earle reported just hours after the shooting happened.

To search this conclusion, personnel who were on duty the day of the shooting were interviewed.

Pittsburgh police say disciplinary action will be issued internally.

“We regret that PBP did not provide the presence asked of us on a difficult day. As a matter of policy, we are conducting an internal investigation into what went wrong in this situation. As not only police officers, but members of this community, we consider this totally unacceptable. As previously stated in other briefings, it is our hope that the inactions of a few do not reflect negatively on the actions of many who worked diligently to respond, investigate and bring those responsible to justice in the aftermath of this tragedy,” said Acting Chief of Police Thomas Stangrecki.

The funeral was for John Hornezes Jr., one of the victims in a shooting that happened on Cedar Avenue earlier in October.

Pittsburgh police will not offer further information at this time.

