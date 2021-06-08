Officials resign over censored Memorial Day speech

Both organizers of a Memorial Day ceremony in Hudson, Ohio, have now resigned under pressure after they silenced a retired U.S. Army officer’s microphone while he was talking about how freed Black slaves honored fallen soldiers just after the Civil War.

Video Transcript

BARNARD KEMTER: 3,000 African-American schoolchildren singing the Union marching song, "John Brown's Body." They were carrying armfuls of flowers and went to decorate the graves. Interesting that there would be a tie back to Hudson with that song, with John Brown. More importantly than whether Charleston's Decoration Day was the first, is the attention by Charleston's Black community--

- Mic.

BARNARD KEMTER: Hey, Jake. Mic.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Recommended Stories

  • 'Lockdown' states like California did better economically than 'looser' states like Florida, new data shows

    Like seemingly everything else in America, the COVID-19 pandemic has sparked its fair share of bitter, polarizing debates: over masks, over distancing, over vaccines.

  • Nye: ‘I’m scared too’ about climate change

    Bill Nye testified about climate change to members of Congress, saying "I’m scared too."

  • ProPublica report: Many of the uber-rich pay close to no income tax

    Overall, the richest 25 Americans pay less in tax — an average of 15.8 percent of adjusted gross income — than many ordinary workers do, once you include taxes for Social Security and Medicare, ProPublica found.

  • Obama slams GOP for not holding Trump accountable: 'I thought there were enough guardrails'

    Former President Barack Obama appeared on an Anderson Cooper 360 special on Monday, where he slammed the Republican Party for its unwillingness to push back against former President Donald Trump’s soft stance on Russian meddling in the 2016 election, Trump’s remarks following the violence in Charlottesville in 2017, and the election lies that led to the January 6 insurrection. “The degree to which we did not see that Republican establishment say, ‘Hold on. Time-out. That's not acceptable. That's not who we are.’ But rather be cowed into accepting it,” Obama said, “and then finally culminating in January 6th.” Obama went on to call out right-wing media outlets for creating racial fear and resentment, and making money from it. “I think that there are certain right-wing media venues, for example, that monetize and capitalize on stoking the fear and resentment of a white population that is witnessing a changing America, and seeing demographic changes,”Obama said, “and do everything they can to give people a sense that their way of life is threatened, and the people are trying to take advantage of them, and we’re seeing it right now.”

  • Boston schools chair resigns over racially charged texts

    The chair of the Boston School Committee resigned Monday amid criticism of racially charged texts she shared with another member of the committee disparaging families of students, city officials announced Tuesday. The texts were sent during a committee meeting last October as the board was considering a proposal to temporarily drop the entrance test requirement to the city’s exam schools.

  • Macron slapped in the face during walkabout in southern France

    PARIS (Reuters) -A man slapped President Emmanuel Macron in the face on Tuesday during a walkabout in southern France. In a video circulating on social media, Macron reached out his hand to greet a man in a small crowd of onlookers standing behind a metal barrier as he visited a professional training college for the hospitality industry. Two of Macron's security detail tackled the man in the T-shirt, and another ushered Macron away.

  • House Call: How I’m Celebrating Strawberry Season

    This textured, painted vase looks like the perfect summer tablescape vessel. This strawberry print gives it the extra dose of perfection. Get it now! This whole Marimekko summer collection is stunning and I’m particularly drawn to the Mansikkavuoret pattern (strawberry mountains).

  • Kamala Harris to Potential Migrants: ‘Do Not Come’

    During a press conference with Alejandro Giammattei, Kamala Harris had message for Central Americans considering illegally migrating to the U.S.: "Do not come."

  • Arizona Senate president says in emails Trump called to thank her for 'audit'

    Arizona Senate President Karen Fann discussed the so-called "audit" of Maricopa County ballots with former President Donald Trump, who thanked her for pursuing it, according to emails released to left-leaning government watchdog group American Oversight after a Freedom of Information Act request. The emails released on Friday, many of which were written on Fann's smartphone, span from late November to mid-May. In them, the Republican describes the post-election review as a way to ensure voters' confidence in the election process, despite the fact that a hand recount and two independent reviews in Maricopa County showed no evidence of widespread irregularities or fraud. Fann also attempted to appeal to constituents in the emails from across the political spectrum, whether they agreed with the audit or not.

  • Iran cleric who founded Hezbollah, survived book bomb, dies

    Ali Akbar Mohtashamipour, a Shiite cleric who as Iran's ambassador to Syria helped found the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah and lost his right hand to a book bombing reportedly carried out by Israel, died Monday of the coronavirus. A close ally of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, Mohtashamipour in the 1970s formed alliances with Muslim militant groups across the Mideast.

  • The winners of the world's top five beauty pageants wore products from this Caribbean-founded makeup brand

    Kama Maharaj, the founder of Sacha Cosmetics, told In The Know about his push for diversity in the '70s and dished on his brand's No. 1 best-selling product.

  • Senate fails to advance Paycheck Fairness Act

    The Senate on Tuesday failed to advance the Paycheck Fairness Act, legislation intended to address the gender pay gap.The big picture: The 49-50 vote saw Democrats in support and Republicans opposed. At least 60 votes were required to end the filibuster and move the measure to the floor for a vote.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The bill would "provide more effective remedies to victims of discrimination in the payment of wages on the basis of sex." Pen

  • Endua creates hydrogen-powered clean energy storage, using tech from Australia's national science agency

    Hydrogen-based generators are an environmentally friendly alternative to ones powered by diesel fuel. Brisbane-based Endua is making hydrogen-based power generators more accessible by using electrolysis to create more hydrogen and storing it for long-term use. The startup’s technology was developed at CSIRO, Australian’s national science agency, and is being commercialized by Main Sequence, the venture fund founded by CSIRO and Ampol, one of the country’s largest fuel companies.

  • Covid-19: Less than a quarter of pubs confident of surviving three months

    Official figures show pub owners' level of confident almost half that other other businesses.

  • On the road again: Romain Grosjean thriving in IndyCar

    Romain Grosjean turned in his key to Indianapolis Motor Speedway — yes, he had his own key to the place — packed up his motorhome and left for Detroit, the next step in his next American adventure. The man who walked through fire and lived to tell about it has fully embraced his move from Formula One to IndyCar, where he won the pole in his third career start with Dale Coyne Racing then led 44 laps on the road course at Indianapolis before finishing second. The roar of appreciation from the limited crowd of spectators last month was like nothing the Frenchman had heard before, not even after nine seasons and 10 podiums in F1.

  • OAN correspondent who is covering the Arizona election audit has been aiding the effort since at least December, documents show

    The Trump-approved network has also been given primary access to livestream the much-maligned audit.

  • Ingenuity has done it again: NASA's Mars helicopter landed in a new spot it had never seen before

    Ingenuity had never seen this new airfield before, but it landed safely anyway. The helicopter has repeatedly defied NASA's expectations.

  • Aiden Leos: Gunman who allegedly shot dead boy in road rage attack charged with murder

    California Highway Patrol has found the gun and car allegedly used in the shooting

  • Sarah Huckabee Sanders directs money to Trump through gubernatorial campaign events at Mar-a-Lago, report says

    She is one of several Republicans directing campaign events to the Palm Beach club

  • NBA star shares video of his little brother being robbed at gunpoint

    The NBA star said there should be fewer guns in the hands of Americans