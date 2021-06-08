Officials resign over censored Memorial Day speech
Both organizers of a Memorial Day ceremony in Hudson, Ohio, have now resigned under pressure after they silenced a retired U.S. Army officer’s microphone while he was talking about how freed Black slaves honored fallen soldiers just after the Civil War.
Video Transcript
BARNARD KEMTER: 3,000 African-American schoolchildren singing the Union marching song, "John Brown's Body." They were carrying armfuls of flowers and went to decorate the graves. Interesting that there would be a tie back to Hudson with that song, with John Brown. More importantly than whether Charleston's Decoration Day was the first, is the attention by Charleston's Black community--
- Mic.
BARNARD KEMTER: Hey, Jake. Mic.
[MUSIC PLAYING]