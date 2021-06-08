Officials resign over censored Memorial Day speech

Yahoo Entertainment

Former President Barack Obama appeared on an Anderson Cooper 360 special on Monday, where he slammed the Republican Party for its unwillingness to push back against former President Donald Trump’s soft stance on Russian meddling in the 2016 election, Trump’s remarks following the violence in Charlottesville in 2017, and the election lies that led to the January 6 insurrection. “The degree to which we did not see that Republican establishment say, ‘Hold on. Time-out. That's not acceptable. That's not who we are.’ But rather be cowed into accepting it,” Obama said, “and then finally culminating in January 6th.” Obama went on to call out right-wing media outlets for creating racial fear and resentment, and making money from it. “I think that there are certain right-wing media venues, for example, that monetize and capitalize on stoking the fear and resentment of a white population that is witnessing a changing America, and seeing demographic changes,”Obama said, “and do everything they can to give people a sense that their way of life is threatened, and the people are trying to take advantage of them, and we’re seeing it right now.”