Officials respond to threat at Forest Hills School District

Feb. 10—SIDMAN, Pa. — Administrators and authorities responded to an alleged threat made against Forest Hills School District on Friday, officials said.

"The police really helped us out," Superintendent David Lehman said.

He added that there was no immediate danger to the school and that the report was made via electronic communication.

Authorities were immediately called and the alleged parties from the secondary school are now "under the care of law enforcement," a district communication said.

Additionally, "law enforcement is handling the alleged threat and the situation is being aggressively addressed."

Lehman said that because of prompt reporting and police response, there was no need to disrupt the school day.

He thanked the individuals who shared the information that alerted law enforcement and administrators.

"We ask parents to be vigilant and impress on your students that any threat, whether credible or not credible, will be taken seriously," Lehman said. "Any student who engages in this intolerable behavior will be disciplined to the fullest extent of the law."

This is the second threat Forest Hills has responded to in the past month and the eighth for area school districts for the same period of time.

The other incident at the district involved elementary students and upon further investigation was deemed unfounded by police and administrators.

Lehman said any other credible information related to this investigation will be shared as the situation develops and reminded the community that Forest Hills has a Safe2Say tip line and threatening incidents can also be reported by contacting administrators and local police.