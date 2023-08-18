Officials respond to train derailment in Moore

TechCrunch

In a press release issued yesterday, Software Freedom Conservancy -- which claims sponsorship from a number of high-profile companies, including Google and Mozilla -- said that it will work toward helping free and open source software (FOSS) "enthusiasts" adopt Zoom alternatives as part of a new program. The crux of the problem dates back to March when Zoom injected a new clause into its T&Cs that some pro-privacy critics argued allowed the company to train its AI models on customer data such as audio and video, with no way to opt out. In the wake of a deluge of outrage across social media, Zoom sought to assure users that they would have to opt in to sharing their data for such use cases, adding clarifying language to its T&Cs to that effect.