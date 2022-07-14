Officials respond to Weymouth home containing potentially hazardous materials

Law enforcement officials are investigating a Weymouth home that may contain potentially hazardous materials, according to police.

The Weymouth Police Department as well as the State Police Bomb Squad responded to a home on Mansfield Street Thursday afternoon.

State Police say no injuries have been reported and there is no danger to the public. The resident of the home is cooperating with the investigation as well, according to authorities.

No further information was made available.

